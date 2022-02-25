This Hanging Toiletry Bag With Nearly 5,000 Perfect Ratings Is as Little as $17 Right Now
Since it can take years to curate a collection of hair, skincare, and beauty products that work best for your individual needs, keeping your favorite toiletries safe and organized while traveling is likely a top priority. Luckily, thousands of shoppers have found a functional and affordable solution with the eBags Pack-It Flat Toiletry Kit, which is on sale right now for as little as $17 in select colors.
Nearly 5,000 reviewers have given the toiletry bag a perfect five-star rating, with many of them calling it a "must-have for travel," and it's easy to see why. Measuring 14 inches long by 9.25 inches wide by 2.25 inches deep, the compact accessory is designed to lie flat and take up about the same amount of space as a folded sweater. What's more, it's less than one pound, so it will barely add any weight to your suitcase.
Despite its compact size, shoppers say the bag is still big enough to hold all their essentials. "I am not a light packer, and I was able to get everything I needed," wrote one. Another reviewer said they were able to fit "two full-size bottles of shampoo and conditioner, makeup, toothpaste, a brush, small bottles of body wash, and a comb," and still had room left over.
The bag itself has four different compartments, one of which is a wet pocket that's lined with an easy-to-clean clear plastic material, making it a great place to store products that may spill or leak. The right side of the kit has two zippered sections that are large enough to store items like full-sized products, hairbrushes, and toothbrushes, and the main middle compartment features mesh-lined pockets to keep smaller items in place.
Along with a top handle for added portability, the toiletry kit also has a built-in hook that allows you to hang the bag on the back of the bathroom door, a towel rack, or a doorknob for easy access to your go-to products. And it even comes with a removable mirror, so you can do your makeup on the go. Besides loving the bag's "brilliant design," customers also rave about how durable the self-repairing zippers are, which according to the brand, should "last a lifetime of opening and closing."
To buy: ebags.com, $26 with code HAPPY15 (originally $30)
There are five colors to choose from, and they are all on sale right now. The eBags Classic Pack-It Flat Toiletry Kit is normally priced at $30, but you can shop the eggplant, denim, black, and titanium styles at a 15 percent discount when you use the code happy15 at checkout. For an even better deal, you can choose the garnet color, which is on clearance for just $17.
