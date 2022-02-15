Score This Shopper-loved Duffel Bag for Less Than $100 Right Now

Ready to talk storage? At the front of this duffel bag, you'll notice an easily accessible pocket with a magnetic closure (ideal for your passport or headphones) and a zippered, RFID-lined compartment that not only keeps your bank cards safe from electronic pickpocketing, but also has two slip pockets, pen sleeves, and a key leash to keep small items organized. Inside the bag, you'll find plenty of room for outfits, plus a padded laptop sleeve (fits computers up to 15 inches) and a padded tablet sleeve (fits devices up to 11 inches). As a bonus, the duffel has an expandable side pocket that can hold a water bottle or umbrella, and it comes with a separate zippered pouch that's perfect for toiletries, tech accessories, or other small travel necessities.