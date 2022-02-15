Score This Shopper-loved Duffel Bag for Less Than $100 Right Now
A good duffel is a must-have in any luggage collection, whether you're a fan of traveling light or prefer to check a suitcase and use your duffel as an airline carry-on for extra packing space. That said, shoppers have found one option from Ebags that meets all the essential criteria — a simple yet stylish look, a spacious main compartment with helpful organizational pockets, and multiple color options, just to name a few. Plus, the bag is on sale for 20 percent off right now, bringing its price below $100, so there's no better time to shop.
The Belcourt Weekender from Ebags is made from soft polyester with a durable, water-repellent coating that helps keep your belongings safe and dry. There are countless ways to carry it — either tote it by its two handles, sling it over your shoulder with the removable crossbody strap, or use the luggage strap to secure the bag on top of a rolling suitcase, making maneuvering through airports and city streets so much easier.
Ready to talk storage? At the front of this duffel bag, you'll notice an easily accessible pocket with a magnetic closure (ideal for your passport or headphones) and a zippered, RFID-lined compartment that not only keeps your bank cards safe from electronic pickpocketing, but also has two slip pockets, pen sleeves, and a key leash to keep small items organized. Inside the bag, you'll find plenty of room for outfits, plus a padded laptop sleeve (fits computers up to 15 inches) and a padded tablet sleeve (fits devices up to 11 inches). As a bonus, the duffel has an expandable side pocket that can hold a water bottle or umbrella, and it comes with a separate zippered pouch that's perfect for toiletries, tech accessories, or other small travel necessities.
And even if all that was enough to convince you that you need this bag, we'll let you in on another little secret: One of the most unique (and useful) features of the duffel is the zippered compartment at the bottom. This offers additional packing space and the ability to keep items like shoes, laundry, or toiletries separate from the rest of your belongings.
Shoppers also rave about this bag, with many complimenting its sleek look and functionality. "I could fit a week's worth of clothes in it with no problem," one reviewer wrote. They added that the bottom compartment is a particularly handy feature, allowing them to carry items like shoes and toiletries "without having to worry they would ruin my clothes in some way."
Another shopper emphasized the bag's size and helpful organizational features. "There are plenty of pockets for storage, and I love the accessory pouch," they wrote, adding that "I am usually an overpacker, but this weekender bag allows me to take all the things I would normally need two bags for."
What's more, the duffel is available in three colors — deep teal, black, and plum — so it'll easily mix in with your current luggage set and look incredibly stylish on the go. If you're on the hunt for a new duffel bag for weekend getaways, road trips, or to accommodate your tendency to overpack, don't miss out on this pick from Ebags while it's on sale for less than $100.
