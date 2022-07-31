Amazon Shoppers Call This Deluxe Beach Tent 'the Best Investment in Comfort We Have Made in a Long Time'

Spending a hot summer day at the beach can have a lot of perks: the hours spent basking in the warm weather, the freshness of the waterfront air, the snacks and sweet treats that you'll inevitably consume between dips in the water. One not-so-fun aspect? Getting sunburned, which is why it's crucial to come to the beach with the proper protection. Throw on some sunscreen and grab your sunglasses, yes, but if you're looking for even more shade, you might want to pick up a portable shelter like a beach tent, too.

Available on Amazon, the Easthills Outdoor Instant Shader Deluxe XL Beach Tent offers a serious defense against the sun's rays, with UPF 50+ protection and a double coated exterior shell that blocks 97.5 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays. No matter how high the temperature is outside, you won't burn up when sitting in the tent, since the polyester surface reflects heat. Whenever you need a break from the outdoors, just hop inside the tent for a breather and let yourself cool down.

The tent measures 99 inches tall by 57 inches tall, and includes a 53-inch front porch to offer some relief from the hot sand. The tent is spacious enough to fit up to four adults comfortably — and we mean comfortably, thanks to the ventilation provided by its multiple large mesh windows. There are also several mesh pockets to store small essentials (including a more secretive overhead compartment for valuables), a zippered front to ensure privacy, and both sandbags and guylines to keep the tent sturdy and stable during especially windy days. Speaking of the elements — thanks to the tent's water-resistant lining, you'll stay totally dry as long as you're inside.

When you're ready to head home from the beach at the end of the day, just disassemble the tent using its simple opening and closing mechanism system and place it into its included carry bag, which is light and small enough (only eight pounds!) to be transported without issue.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have left five-star ratings for this high-quality tent. "It is amazingly simple to set up; one person can do it with ease," one customer wrote, adding that the whole process took just about a minute thanks to the tent's convenient opening system. Another called it the best investment in comfort we have made in a long time," noting that they especially loved "having the option to close the front to change clothes on the beach." Yet another person raved that the tent is "really worth the money," adding that they get "so many compliments" on it every time they go to the beach.

Depending on the color you choose — it comes in pacific blue, sky blue, or silver — prices for this tent start at $70 and go up to $90. Get your order in before summer comes to an end to enjoy all the many benefits this cozy, protective shelter has to offer.

