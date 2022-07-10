I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 11 Deals I'm Buying Before Prime Day Begins

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still a few days away, but that hasn't stopped the mega-retailer from slashing prices on thousands of items. For weeks now, Amazon has been discounting everything from smart TVs to beloved luggage sets in celebration of Prime Day, and the deals just keep getting better and better the closer we get to the big event.

In fact, the discounts are so good right now, that we can't help but want to get our shopping in early. Everything from Apple AirPod Max headphones to Ray-Ban sunglasses are currently on super sale. And there are a ton of already affordable finds that are discounted to be even cheaper like this Neutrogena sunblock and this cute exercise dress, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the markdowns and save.

With so many deals happening at once, it can seem overwhelming at first, so instead of having you waste hours scrolling through them all on your own, I'm here to help. As a travel writer, I spend the majority of my day searching through the internet for the best deals around, and these are the 11 deals happening right now on Amazon that I think are so good, I'm not waiting until Prime Day begins to add them to my cart.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of travel pants, a multitasking kitchen gadget that can even be used camping, or some new travel essentials to stay stress-free while on the go, there's something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to learn more about all my favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals, and shop one or two for yourself.

Bljib Portable Charger

I've been in the market for a new portable charger, so when I saw this Blijab option was on sale, it caught my attention. The slim, compact size will fit perfectly in a small purse, and it even has the charging cords for different devices built-in, so you don't have to pack those separately. Not only can you charge five devices at a time, but it will also alert you when the battery pack needs to be recharged.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $50)

Roxy Oceanside Pants

I just booked an upcoming trip to Morocco for September, and have been on the hunt for a few pairs of lightweight linen pants to bring with me. Thousands of shoppers love this style from Roxy because they are equal parts comfortable, flattering, and stylish. The drawstring waistband allows you to find a custom fit, and they're even machine-washable for added convenience. Even better, they come in 17 different styles, so I plan on stocking up on a few while they are marked down.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $44)

Apple AirPods Max

Since the Apple AirPods Max has been on my wishlist for a while now, if I'm ever going to take the plunge and buy them, it will definitely be while they are on sale. They have active noise cancellation capabilities and cushioned memory foam ear cuffs, and they come in five colors. The rechargeable battery provides up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge, and the wireless headphones come with a slim smart case for storage.

To buy: amazon.com, $480 (originally $549)

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

Both Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon are fans of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, so I was so excited to see this pair on sale for $62 off. The unisex sunglasses provide 100 percent UV protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun's harmful rays. Plus, they are polarized to reduce glare and eye strain. Each pair comes with a lens cloth and a carrying case to keep them safe.

To buy: amazon.com, $151 (originally $213)

Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Water Bottles, Two-Pack

Staying hydrated is super important, which is why I always have a travel water bottle with me everywhere I go. I plan on stocking up on this two-pack of Contigo options while it's marked down because they use a double-walled insulation system to keep cold drinks chilled for up to 28 hours. What's more, the dishwasher-safe lid has an auto-seal button that keeps the mouthpiece closed, so you can throw it in a bag without worrying about any leaks. With smart details like that, it's no wonder more than 31,000 shoppers have given the flasks their seal of approval.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $35)

Ninja Foodie 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

I love cooking food on the grill, especially in the summer, but living in an apartment doesn't make it possible for me to have an outdoor grill. That's why I plan on snapping up this Ninja indoor grill while it's on sale, so I can make my favorite BBQ foods inside. The handy device also works as an air fryer, dehydrator, roaster, and baking appliance, meaning you get five kitchen appliances for the price of one. Customers also say the compact indoor grill is a great item to use on car camping trips, since you can get so many uses out of it.

To buy: amazon.com, $202 (originally $230)

Lamincoa Walking Shoes

I'm always on the hunt for comfortable sneakers, and this popular pair by Lamincoa caught my eye — especially now that they are nearly half off. In addition to a non-slip outsole that provides excellent traction, the walking shoes also boast a cushioned foam insole that has moisture-wicking capabilities to keep your feet cool and dry. The sneakers are also super lightweight and breathable, thanks to their mesh knit upper.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $70)

Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen

I wear sunscreen on my face all year round, so whenever I see one of my go-to brands on sale, I make sure to stock up. This Neutrogena option is sweat- and water-resistant, and it's oil-free and specially formulated to not clog pores. Even better, the 2.5-ounce size meets the TSA liquid requirements, making it a great option to pack on any upcoming summer trips.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $16)

Teapile Travel Bottles, 14-Pack

My current toiletry bottles have been looking a little worse for wear, which is why I'm using this early Prime Day deal on these Teapile bottles as an excuse to get a new set. Each 14-piece kit comes with several refillable travel-sized bottles and containers that are fully leakproof, so you can bring your favorite beauty products with you anywhere you go. The travel set also comes with a clear carrying case that's big enough to hold all the bottles, so you can store them all in one place. Bonus: Right now, it's 62 percent off thanks to an additional on-site coupon.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $26)

Popchose Beach Blanket

I hate when my blankets and towels get super sandy at the beach, so I finally plan on investing in this Popchose sand-free blanket while it's only $20. Not only is it sand- and water-resistant, but the beach accessory also has five sand pockets built-in to weigh it down and prevent it from getting blown away in the wind. It's big enough for four people to sit on, and it folds up into a small compact size that's easy to carry.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $27)

Ewedoos Tennis Dress

I live in exercise dresses like this Ewedoos option during the summer and am definitely going to get a few of these styles to add to my rotation now that they are 26 percent off. The cute one-and-done pieces have built-in bras and bodysuits underneath, as well as adjustable straps that make it super easy to find a comfortable fit. The nylon, spandex blend material is soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking. The best part? There are two hidden side pockets on the shorts underneath — a perfect place to stash my phone, valuables, and even tennis balls.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $50)

