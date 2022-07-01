Best Products Style Shopping Shoppers Say These Classic White Sneakers Are 'Comfortable Right Out of the Box' — and They're on Sale for $50 Reviewers say they can walk all day in the shoes. By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Much like a flattering pair of pants and a classic LBD, a cute and comfy pair of white sneakers is one wardrobe staple that should be in every traveler's closet. Not only are they easy to walk in, but the versatile kicks go with basically everything else packed in your suitcase. If you're still on the hunt for a stylish and supportive pair, check out the Tretorn Nyliteplus Canvas Sneakers. Along with being "comfortable right out of the box," according to Amazon shoppers, the sleek sneakers are also on super sale — seriously, they're currently at the lowest price they have been in the past 30 days. Designed for all-day comfort, the sporty shoes can be worn with or without socks, thanks to the moisture-wicking EcoOrtholite insole. Related: These 11 Shoe Brands Make the Most Comfortable Sneakers Around In addition to a breathable canvas upper that keeps your feet cool, the sneakers also have a durable rubber outsole that provides excellent traction and a shock-absorbing cushioned heel that makes them comfortable and supportive enough for an entire day on your feet. One happy shopper who called them "the best white shoes ever" added, "I can walk in these all day!" Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $75) "I live in a city and do a great deal of walking," said another customer, who added, "Tretorns are so comfy that I can throw them on day one and wear them all day without the pain of having to 'break them in'." A third reviewer called them "very comfortable for walking and sightseeing and stylish also." And it's not just the shoe's high comfort level that customers love, they also can't stop raving about how the simple silhouette makes them super easy to dress up or down. "I wear them with everything," one said. "So unbelievably comfortable and versatile," added another. The popular sneakers are typically $75 a pair, but you can snag them right now for just $50, thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so you'll have to move quickly if you want to score these travel-friendly sneakers at such a steep discount. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $75) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit