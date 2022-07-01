Shoppers Say These Classic White Sneakers Are 'Comfortable Right Out of the Box' — and They're on Sale for $50

Much like a flattering pair of pants and a classic LBD, a cute and comfy pair of white sneakers is one wardrobe staple that should be in every traveler's closet. Not only are they easy to walk in, but the versatile kicks go with basically everything else packed in your suitcase. If you're still on the hunt for a stylish and supportive pair, check out the Tretorn Nyliteplus Canvas Sneakers.

Along with being "comfortable right out of the box," according to Amazon shoppers, the sleek sneakers are also on super sale — seriously, they're currently at the lowest price they have been in the past 30 days. Designed for all-day comfort, the sporty shoes can be worn with or without socks, thanks to the moisture-wicking EcoOrtholite insole.

In addition to a breathable canvas upper that keeps your feet cool, the sneakers also have a durable rubber outsole that provides excellent traction and a shock-absorbing cushioned heel that makes them comfortable and supportive enough for an entire day on your feet. One happy shopper who called them "the best white shoes ever" added, "I can walk in these all day!"

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $75)

"I live in a city and do a great deal of walking," said another customer, who added, "Tretorns are so comfy that I can throw them on day one and wear them all day without the pain of having to 'break them in'." A third reviewer called them "very comfortable for walking and sightseeing and stylish also."

And it's not just the shoe's high comfort level that customers love, they also can't stop raving about how the simple silhouette makes them super easy to dress up or down. "I wear them with everything," one said. "So unbelievably comfortable and versatile," added another.

The popular sneakers are typically $75 a pair, but you can snag them right now for just $50, thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so you'll have to move quickly if you want to score these travel-friendly sneakers at such a steep discount.

