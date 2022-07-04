Best Products Style Shopping This 3-piece Samsonite Luggage Set Gets Travelers' Seal of Approval — and It's More Than $450 Off Right Now A deal this good is not to be missed. By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Since summer is when most people travel, you probably have some trips planned for the near future. Whether it's a quick weekend getaway or an extended vacation, the right travel bag can make or break a trip. If you need to upgrade your luggage collection before your upcoming getaway, you're in luck! Amazon just slashed the price on this popular 3-piece Samsonite luggage set by a whopping 60 percent ahead of Prime Day 2022. More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the set their seal of approval, and it's easy to see why. Each trio comes with both a 25-inch and 28-inch spinner suitcase, as well as a 20-inch hard-sided rolling carry-on that meets the size-restriction requirements for the overhead bins of most domestic airlines. Each bag has a self-retracting, telescopic top handle and multidirectional spinner wheels that help you navigate crowded airports and train stations with ease. Related: The Best Luggage Brands for Every Budget Each suitcase also has a TSA-compatible combination lock on the side for added security, and the hardshell exteriors are made from heavy-duty polycarbonate material that is scratch-resistant, so you don't need to worry about them getting banged up in the luggage hold. One reviewer called the set "very durable and clean looking." Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $313 (originally $780) Another shopper who replaced their older Samsonite luggage with this set raved, "the zipper is smoother, the wheels maneuver better, and it's lightweight enough that it won't affect the overall baggage weight, but its shell is also thick enough that it isn't just going to crack in half after a few hard trips." Other customers love how much space the suitcases give you. Not only does each section have compression straps to help you fit in as much stuff as possible, but the travel bags also have expandable zippers that give you extra packing space — meaning you don't need to skimp on the souvenir shopping. Even better, the suitcases all nest inside each other for easy storage when not in use. Normally priced at $780, the top-rated black version of the three-piece set is currently marked down to just $313 — that's a savings of $463! It's rare to see a name-brand luggage set like this at such a steep discount, plus the fact that it comes with a 10-year warranty makes this one deal that's too good to pass up. We're not sure how long the markdown will last, so we suggest shopping it now before it jumps back in price. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit