Since summer is when most people travel, you probably have some trips planned for the near future. Whether it's a quick weekend getaway or an extended vacation, the right travel bag can make or break a trip. If you need to upgrade your luggage collection before your upcoming getaway, you're in luck! Amazon just slashed the price on this popular 3-piece Samsonite luggage set by a whopping 60 percent ahead of Prime Day 2022.

More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the set their seal of approval, and it's easy to see why. Each trio comes with both a 25-inch and 28-inch spinner suitcase, as well as a 20-inch hard-sided rolling carry-on that meets the size-restriction requirements for the overhead bins of most domestic airlines. Each bag has a self-retracting, telescopic top handle and multidirectional spinner wheels that help you navigate crowded airports and train stations with ease.

Each suitcase also has a TSA-compatible combination lock on the side for added security, and the hardshell exteriors are made from heavy-duty polycarbonate material that is scratch-resistant, so you don't need to worry about them getting banged up in the luggage hold. One reviewer called the set "very durable and clean looking."

To buy: amazon.com, $313 (originally $780)

Another shopper who replaced their older Samsonite luggage with this set raved, "the zipper is smoother, the wheels maneuver better, and it's lightweight enough that it won't affect the overall baggage weight, but its shell is also thick enough that it isn't just going to crack in half after a few hard trips."

Other customers love how much space the suitcases give you. Not only does each section have compression straps to help you fit in as much stuff as possible, but the travel bags also have expandable zippers that give you extra packing space — meaning you don't need to skimp on the souvenir shopping. Even better, the suitcases all nest inside each other for easy storage when not in use.

Normally priced at $780, the top-rated black version of the three-piece set is currently marked down to just $313 — that's a savings of $463! It's rare to see a name-brand luggage set like this at such a steep discount, plus the fact that it comes with a 10-year warranty makes this one deal that's too good to pass up. We're not sure how long the markdown will last, so we suggest shopping it now before it jumps back in price.

