This Popular Beach Bag Has a Built-in Cooler — and It's on Sale Now

It takes a lot of stuff to make a beach day successful. Between packing towels, sunscreen, books, food, and drinks, you're often stuck lugging around multiple bags full of essentials — until now. Amazon shoppers have discovered the Odyseaco Beach Tote, which is not only spacious enough to hold all your belongings, but also has a cooler built-in to keep all your snacks and beverages cold. Even better? It's on sale right now.

The lightweight bag measures 20 inches by 16 inches by 6 inches, and its main compartment is big enough to easily fit four large beach towels, according to shoppers. It also has two external pockets to stash items you need easy access to (think: sunscreen, your sunglasses, and more) and a zippered pocket that will keep your valuables safe and secure.

The bag has a zippered closure to prevent your stuff from falling out, and the top portion is mesh to help get rid of any pesky sand. It has both top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap, so you can easily tote the bag around multiple ways. The bottom portion of the bag is a detachable insulated cooler that can be zippered off when you don't need to schlep cold beverages with you.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $37)

Shoppers love how spacious the cooler is, with one writing, "The insulated bottom fit much more than I expected it to. I think I got like six cans of beer, four juice boxes, four sandwiches, and some grapes and ice too." Another who called it the "perfect size" said, "Put chilled soda cans in the bottom along with bags of grapes and cherries. Everything was still cool when we got there (11 hours later)."

People love the beach bag so much, they are even packing it with them when they travel on holiday. One reviewer who bought it for a trip to Hawaii and called it a "must-have" for beach vacations, wrote "This was one of the two best items I ordered for our Hawaii beach vacation. It is easy to pack and travel with."

There are five colors to choose from, and they are all marked down to just $30 right now thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day deal. No matter what style you choose, if you plan on hitting the beach this summer, you should definitely snag what shoppers are calling the "perfect beach bag" while it's still marked down.

