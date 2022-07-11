You Can Score Amazon's Best-selling Hiking Shoes for Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts have given them their seal of approval.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart

Published on July 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and as the massive online sale event approaches, more and more amazing deals keep popping up. Everything from name-brand luggage sets to Apple AirPods to robot vacuums is on sale right now, but some of the best deals we've seen so far are on the retailer's wide selection of comfortable shoes. And one of the top markdowns we've found is on Amazon's best-selling hiking shoes.

The Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Shoes have racked up over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings and are up to 46 percent off right now, thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal. It's easy to see why the hiking shoes are so popular. Along with cushioned EVA insoles, the sporty shoes also provide ample heel and arch support, and they even have protective toe caps to keep your feet safe when you're traversing rocky terrain.

Related: 60 Can't-miss Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear to Shop Before Prime Day Starts

The rugged outsoles provide excellent traction, and they have mesh uppers for added breathability and ventilation. The lace-up design allows you to find a custom, comfortable fit, while the oversized tongues prevent any debris from entering your shoes. Shoppers also say they are comfy right out of the box and have no break-in period, which is rare for hiking footwear.

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe
Courtesy of Amazon

To by: amazon.com, from $60 (originally $110)

Others say the hiking shoes provide excellent stability, which is key for a long day on the trails. One reviewer who called them the "best buy" they've ever made raved, "my ankles would roll in other shoes, [but] not in these. [They are] so comfortable. [I] can hike for miles!" Another wearer shared that they're "very stable for hiking rough and steep trails," as well as during the downhill portion of hikes.

Another who wore them hiking in national parks like Zion, Bryce Canyon, and the Grand Canyon wrote that the shoes offer "great traction and [are] comfortable. No sore feet after long days of hiking." And it's not just hikers and outdoor enthusiasts who love the shoes, tourists say they are great for a long day of sightseeing, too. One traveler who bought them for a trip to France wrote, "[The shoes] got here the day before I left and were comfortable through [the] whole trip. I was very glad I invested in them as the cobblestone walkways and streets are very hard on your ankles and feet."

There are 17 different styles to choose from, and sizes range from 5 to 12 — there are also wide width options. The beloved hiking shoes are typically $110 a pair, but you can currently snag a pair for as little as $60, depending on which size and colorway you choose. Make your next hike much more comfortable, and shop the Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Shoes while they are still a fraction of the original price.

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe
Courtesy of Amazon

To by: amazon.com, from $59 (originally $110)

