This LifeStraw Water Filtration System Is a 'Must-have' for Outdoor Adventures — and It's 45% Off Right Now

 It can hold and filter up to 3.7 liters of water at a time.

Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart

Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.

Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.

Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.

She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.

​​Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Published on July 3, 2022

LifeStraw Flex Advanced Water Filter with Gravity Bag
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Staying hydrated while partaking in outdoor activities is super important, especially on hot summer days. If you spend a lot of time outside, you probably already have a great water bottle or a hydration pack that you use, but if you're planning a long hike or camping trip and are worried that you'll need to refill your water supply while in the great outdoors, you should check out the LifeStraw Gravity Bag.

This "must-have" accessory offers a hands-free way of carrying water, but it also doubles as a water filtration system, so you can fill up and transform water from any source, including lakes, streams, rivers, streams, and even snow, into clean drinking water. Even better, the travel product is nearly half off for Amazon Prime Members ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Related: The Best Hiking Backpacks for Women

Each pack comes with a hydration bladder that holds up to 3.7 liters of water at a time. At the bottom of the tube is the signature filtration system that works to remove "99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, heavy metals, like lead, chlorine, organic chemical matter, silt, sand, and cloudiness," according to the brand. It even improves the taste of the water you're drinking too. In fact, one shopper wrote, "I've even been forced to reluctantly use some water sources I was iffy about…but water comes out clear AND tastes good."

LifeStraw Flex Advanced Water Filter with Gravity Bag
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 with Prime membership (originally $55)

You can drink from the pack directly like a straw or attach the bag's filter to a water bottle or cup. The bag itself has a built-in strap, so you can attach it to your backpack, tree, or camping tent for added convenience. One shopper who took it on a backpacking trip raved, "The water trickles out slowly and I filled three water bottles with the one bag and still had water left for after-dinner dishes." Before adding, "I was so shocked to see that it filtered so well!"

A few others mentioned it was tricky to use at first, but once you get the hang of it, it is super easy. Many also loved how lightweight the accessory is making it easy to pack in case of emergencies. "My local hiking group highly recommended this to all the new backpackers and we found it easy to use," one wrote before adding," I especially like that it is super lightweight, so even if I carry water bottles, I can always have this in my pack for the unforeseen emergency."

Normally, the LifeStraw Gravity Bag would cost you $55 but Prime members can shop it now for just $30. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. You're definitely not going to want to miss a deal this good, especially if you plan on spending a lot of time in the great outdoors this summer.

