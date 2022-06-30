These Lightweight, Supportive Water Shoes Are a Game-changer for Summer Adventures — and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Whether you're camping near a body of water, kayaking, or hiking on slippery trails, you're going to want to invest in a good pair of water shoes this summer. The ideal pair will dry quickly to keep your feet cool and comfortable, provide protection from rocky or uneven terrain, and offer enough support for an entire day on your feet.

While it may seem impossible to find a pair that ticks all these boxes, Amazon shoppers seem to have found the "perfect" option in the Keen Solr Closed Toe Water Sandals. Even better, they're on sale right now for up to $50 off. The durable shoes can be worn in and out of the water, since they're made with water-resistant recycled plastic webbing.

In addition to rugged rubber soles that provide excellent traction on all types of terrain, the closed-toe sandals also have sturdy toe bumpers to prevent you from stubbing your toes on the trail. The shoes have cut-outs along the sides and on the back to provide ample circulation, as well as a bungee cord capture system that will help you find a secure fit.

To buy: amazon.com, from $80 (originally $130)

Shoppers love that the sandals are cushioned for added comfort and that they provide ample arch support. What's more, they are machine-washable for easy clean-up, and they have anti-odor properties, so they won't smell even after a long day outdoors. One shopper who called them "super functional for summertime and water activities," also mentioned that the sandals are "very comfortable and have great support. I love [that] they're lightweight and easy to clean."

Another raved, "I never felt like I was slipping out even when walking on rocks that were submerged underwater," adding, "I could easily walk through water then up a slope with a kid on my back with the shoes still feeling secure." A third customer wrote, "I bought [the shoes] to go fishing, but haven't taken [them] off. I love the support Keen provides me and this shoe is lightweight and heavy-duty."

There are five colors to choose from, and sizes range from 5 to 11. While they normally go for $130 a pair, right now you can score the popular water sandals for as little as $80, depending on which size and style you choose. We're not sure how long the deal will last, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score the top-rated water shoes at such a steep discount before your next adventure.

