The 50 Best Deals to Shop Before Black Friday Even Begins
Even though Black Friday 2021 isn't until November 26, you don't need to wait until Thanksgiving to start taking advantage of the deals. That's because so many retailers have already slashed prices on some of this year's most popular items. If you shop now, you can save yourself a lot of money and beat the hectic Black Friday rush.
No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season, you'll find dozens of discounted travel items that are suitable for gifting to yourself and loved ones alike. Everything from luggage sets to noise-cancelling headphones is already marked down, so we recommend shopping now to get the best deals (and avoid those supply chain shipping delays).
Below, browse through our hand-picked selection of the best early Black Friday deals for travelers from retailers like Amazon, Macy's, and Nordstrom.
Best Early Deals at Amazon
We're impressed with Amazon's early Black Friday deals this year, which include practically every type of product you can imagine. Some highlights include the latest Apple AirPods Pro for $49 off, an under-$200 robot vacuum, and a Kindle e-reader for 31 percent off that's great for reading while on-the-go.
- New Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (originally $249)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm), $349 (originally $399)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-cancelling Headphones, $199 (originally $349)
- Osprey Fairview 36 Wheeled Luggage, $180 (originally $240)
- Coolife Expandable Luggage 3-piece Set, $155 with coupon (originally $170)
- Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack, $27 (originally $35)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $26 with coupon (originally $42)
- eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, $180 with coupon (originally $300)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $90 (originally $130)
- Alvada 80% Merino Wool Hiking Socks, $14 (originally $27)
Best Early Deals at Macy's
In Macy's sale section, you'll find incredible deals on winter coats for men and women, weekender bags (this DKNY bag is $163 off), and comfortable sneakers. Not in the market for clothing or shoes? There are also discounts on home goods.
- Calvin Klein Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Women's Puffer Coat, $90 (originally $245)
- DKNY Rapture Weekender Boarding Bag, $87 (originally $250)
- Marc New York Men's F18 Holden Parka Jacket, $158 (originally $395)
- Clarks Women's Cloudsteppers Nova Glint Sneakers, $54 (originally $90)
- Calvin Klein Men's Falconi Fashion Sneakers, $60 (originally $110)
- JBU Women's Maplewood Casual Duck Boot, $20 (originally $70)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Celcius Duck Boots, $87 (originally $115)
- Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots, $90 (originally $100)
- T-Fal Culinaire 16-piece Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set, $80 with promo code SCORE (originally $260)
Best Early Deals at Nordstrom
You can snag the popular Our Place Always Pan for just $99 thanks to Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. There's even a cozy throw blanket from Ugg and a Briggs & Riley laptop bag that are both 40 percent off.
- Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings, $30 (originally $70)
- Alo Traverse Mixed Media Pullover, $71 (originally $118)
- Adidas UltraBoost 21 Women's Running Shoe, $135 (originally $180)
- Adidas UltraBoost DNA Men's Running Shoe, $135 (originally $180)
- Our Place Always Pan Set, $99 (originally $145)
- Ugg Hava Knit Throw Blanket, $137 (originally $228)
- Le Creuset 3.5-quart Sauteuse Pan with Lid, $180 (originally $300)
- Briggs & Riley @work Slim Leather Laptop Briefcase, $258 (originally $429)
- Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device, $299 (originally $399)
Best Early Deals at Target
If you're on the hunt for tech gifts this holiday season, Target is a great place to shop. The retailer has Beats headphones for 50 percent off, robot vacuums discounted by $80, and HP laptops for under $200.
- Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones, $100 (originally $200)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds, $150 (originally $200)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $120 (originally $180)
- Roku 4K Streaming Stick, $30 (originally $50)
- Kipling Curiosity Small Metallic 4-wheeled Rolling Luggage, $144 (originally $239)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 (originally $280)
- HP 14″ Laptop with Windows Home in S Mode, $180 (originally $370)
- Wenzel Klondike 8-Person Large Outdoor Camping Tent With Screen Room, $180 (originally $240)
Best Early Deals at Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday deals include a carry-on suitcase for just $59, cozy slippers for women marked down by 50 percent, and even home security cameras for $140 off. There are also home goods included in the discounts, like vacuum cleaners and security cameras.
- Apple Watch Series (6 GPS, 44mm), $379 (originally $430)
- Zimtown Hardside Lightweight 3-piece Luggage Set, $134 (originally $350)
- Bissell SpinWave Wet/Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $249 (originally $400)
- onn. 10.1″ 32GB Tablet, $79 (originally $109)
- Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie for Women, $20 (originally $40)
- it luggage Oasis 21″ Carry-on Suitcase, $59 (originally $120)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Cameras, $199 (originally $340)
- Best Choice Products Handwoven Cotton Macrame Hammock, $60 (originally $110)
- Koolatron Urban Series 12 Bottle Wine Fridge, $159 (originally $186)
Best Early Deals at Other Retailers
- Save 25 percent on Samsonite's best-selling luggage
- Save up to 80 percent on bedding, furniture, and home appliances at Wayfair
- Save 20 percent on Brooklinen's popular sheet sets, robes, and comforters
- Save 25 percent on best-selling suitcases, backpacks, and travel accessories at eBags
- Save up to $231 on seasonal styles from Tumi's best-selling luggage collections
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals
