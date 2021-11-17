The 50 Best Deals to Shop Before Black Friday Even Begins

 You can already score major discounts at Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and more.
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman November 17, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even though Black Friday 2021 isn't until November 26, you don't need to wait until Thanksgiving to start taking advantage of the deals. That's because so many retailers have already slashed prices on some of this year's most popular items. If you shop now, you can save yourself a lot of money and beat the hectic Black Friday rush. 

No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season, you'll find dozens of discounted travel items that are suitable for gifting to yourself and loved ones alike. Everything from luggage sets to noise-cancelling headphones is already marked down, so we recommend shopping now to get the best deals (and avoid those supply chain shipping delays). 

Below, browse through our hand-picked selection of the best early Black Friday deals for travelers from retailers like Amazon, Macy's, and Nordstrom. 

Best Early Deals at Amazon

We're impressed with Amazon's early Black Friday deals this year, which include practically every type of product you can imagine. Some highlights include the latest Apple AirPods Pro for $49 off, an under-$200 robot vacuum, and a Kindle e-reader for 31 percent off that's great for reading while on-the-go. 

Best Early Deals at Macy's

In Macy's sale section, you'll find incredible deals on winter coats for men and women, weekender bags (this DKNY bag is $163 off), and comfortable sneakers. Not in the market for clothing or shoes? There are also discounts on home goods.

Best Early Deals at Nordstrom

You can snag the popular Our Place Always Pan for just $99 thanks to Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. There's even a cozy throw blanket from Ugg and a Briggs & Riley laptop bag that are both 40 percent off.

Best Early Deals at Target

If you're on the hunt for tech gifts this holiday season, Target is a great place to shop. The retailer has Beats headphones for 50 percent off, robot vacuums discounted by $80, and HP laptops for under $200. 

Best Early Deals at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday deals include a carry-on suitcase for just $59, cozy slippers for women marked down by 50 percent, and even home security cameras for $140 off. There are also home goods included in the discounts, like vacuum cleaners and security cameras.

Best Early Deals at Other Retailers

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals

