The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Before the Sale Even Starts

You can save up to $351 on luggage, headphones, robot vacuums, and more.
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
June 15, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even though Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't kick off until June 21, there are plenty of deals that you can already take advantage of. Whether you're searching for discounted travel essentials or comfortable shoes on sale, you can beat the rush by shopping for these early Amazon Prime Day deals.   

So you don't have to waste time scrolling through thousands of markdowns, we rounded up 25 items that are actually worth buying before the two-day sale even starts. You'll find everything from customer-loved luggage to noise-canceling headphones on sale, so there's a lot to choose from. There's no way of knowing when many of these deals will expire or sell out, so we recommend ordering your top picks sooner rather than later. 

If you're looking forward to finally going on vacation again, then you'll appreciate that Amazon slashed the prices on so many different types of travel essentials. Prices for these customer-loved suitcases, which have more than 18,000 five-star ratings, start at just $67 for Prime Day, while this three-piece set of packing cubes is marked down by 25 percent. 

Related: The Best Luggage Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Even Begins

Other impressive discounts are on tech items, like these noise-canceling headphones from Sony that are $70 less than usual. They'll come in handy the next time you want to block out unwanted sounds on a packed flight. Even Apple AirPods are on sale ahead of Prime Day, with the original version with a wireless charging case going for just $150 and the Pros with transparency mode discounted to $197. 

There are also plenty of opportunities to save on home products, like this self-emptying iRobot Roomba that cleans up dirt, dust, and pet hair and is $351 off, or this more affordable robot vacuum that's down to just $100 with the clickable coupon.

Don't forget that many of these discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get access to the early deals. There are plenty of other perks, too, like free two-day shipping and all the movies and shows on Prime Video. (You can cancel at any time, but it's $13 per month or $119 per year after the free trial.)

Keep scrolling to see the best Prime Day deals you can already shop, or head directly to Amazon to browse through even more discounted items. 

Best Tech Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Luggage Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Home Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com