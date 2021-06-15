The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Before the Sale Even Starts
Even though Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't kick off until June 21, there are plenty of deals that you can already take advantage of. Whether you're searching for discounted travel essentials or comfortable shoes on sale, you can beat the rush by shopping for these early Amazon Prime Day deals.
So you don't have to waste time scrolling through thousands of markdowns, we rounded up 25 items that are actually worth buying before the two-day sale even starts. You'll find everything from customer-loved luggage to noise-canceling headphones on sale, so there's a lot to choose from. There's no way of knowing when many of these deals will expire or sell out, so we recommend ordering your top picks sooner rather than later.
If you're looking forward to finally going on vacation again, then you'll appreciate that Amazon slashed the prices on so many different types of travel essentials. Prices for these customer-loved suitcases, which have more than 18,000 five-star ratings, start at just $67 for Prime Day, while this three-piece set of packing cubes is marked down by 25 percent.
Other impressive discounts are on tech items, like these noise-canceling headphones from Sony that are $70 less than usual. They'll come in handy the next time you want to block out unwanted sounds on a packed flight. Even Apple AirPods are on sale ahead of Prime Day, with the original version with a wireless charging case going for just $150 and the Pros with transparency mode discounted to $197.
There are also plenty of opportunities to save on home products, like this self-emptying iRobot Roomba that cleans up dirt, dust, and pet hair and is $351 off, or this more affordable robot vacuum that's down to just $100 with the clickable coupon.
Don't forget that many of these discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get access to the early deals. There are plenty of other perks, too, like free two-day shipping and all the movies and shows on Prime Video. (You can cancel at any time, but it's $13 per month or $119 per year after the free trial.)
Keep scrolling to see the best Prime Day deals you can already shop, or head directly to Amazon to browse through even more discounted items.
Best Tech Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (originally $249)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $150 (originally $199)
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, $159 (originally $229)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm), $329 (originally $399)
- Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger, $60 (originally $66)
- Sony WHXB900N Noise-canceling Headphones, $178 (originally $248)
Best Luggage Deals
- Amazon Basics 21-inch Hardside Luggage, from $67 (originally $75)
- Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, from $105 (originally $150)
- Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage, from $105 (originally $180)
- Puma Evercat Contender Duffel Bag, $23 (originally $40)
- American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, from $48 (originally $120)
Best Travel Accessory Deals
- Eagle Creek Pack-It Cube Set of 3 Packing Organizers, from $22 (originally $28)
- Amazon Basics 40-inch Garment Bag, $37 (originally $40)
- TallGo Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $15 (originally $19)
- Coleman 8-Person Tent for Camping, $158 (originally $220)
- Petisfam Pet Carrier for Medium Cats and Small Dogs, from $26 (originally $40)
Best Home Deals
- Yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum with Quiet Mode, $100 with coupon (originally $180)
- TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Medium Air Purifier, $303 with coupon (originally $379)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $230 (originally $274)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $649 (originally $1,000)
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $34 (originally $70)
- Puma Men's Ignite Nxt Lace Golf Shoe, from $74 (originally $140)
- Amazon Essentials Women's Sleeveless Relaxed Fit Linen Dress, from $19 (originally $27)
- Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Shorts, from $42 (originally $55)
- Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flops, from $16 (originally $26)
