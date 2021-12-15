These Best-selling Compression Packing Cubes Are More Than 30% Off Right Now

The Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Compression Cube Set comes with two cubes: one with a 13-liter capacity and one with a 6-liter capacity. They're made from lightweight, durable, and water-resistant ripstop silnylon, which will keep your belongings safe and dry. When not in use, both cubes lay flat and will barely take up any room in your closet or suitcase, but once you start filling them up, they expand to fit whatever you need them to. Once you pack them, you can use external zippers to compress the contents of each cube.