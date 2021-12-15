These Best-selling Compression Packing Cubes Are More Than 30% Off Right Now
Whether you're packing a duffel for a weekend trip or heading out on a weeks-long journey, there are always ways to pack smarter. A good set of packing cubes, for example, will help you stay organized and pack lighter, especially when they have compression technology, like this set from Eagle Creek. The packing cubes are currently on sale for 34 percent off, bringing their price down to just $27 for two.
The Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Compression Cube Set comes with two cubes: one with a 13-liter capacity and one with a 6-liter capacity. They're made from lightweight, durable, and water-resistant ripstop silnylon, which will keep your belongings safe and dry. When not in use, both cubes lay flat and will barely take up any room in your closet or suitcase, but once you start filling them up, they expand to fit whatever you need them to. Once you pack them, you can use external zippers to compress the contents of each cube.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $40)
Amazon shoppers love these packing cubes, giving them over 1,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer emphasized how well they work for packing light on long trips. "We got two sets of these for our trip to Europe where we were taking carry-on only. In November, we needed lots of warm, thick clothes, so every inch of space counted," they wrote. "These bags were amazing." They added that they "won't ever travel again without them!"
Another reviewer complimented the compression technology that really helps save luggage space. "I bought these for a month-long bike trip I was taking where space saving was crucial. These compression bags allowed me to minimize wasted space in my bike bags by reducing my clothing by easily 30 percent," they wrote. "I definitely recommend these for anyone who likes to travel with carry-on baggage only."
For a set of space-saving packing cubes, check out this pick from Eagle Creek while it's still on sale for over 30 percent off. And if you're looking for more stylish, convenient travel accessories, shop more of Eagle Creek on Amazon, including garment bags and toiletry cases.
