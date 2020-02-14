This Lightweight, Packable Tote Is the Easiest Carry-on Bag — and It’s $20 on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to finding the perfect carry-on bag, versatility is key. Whether you're looking for a lightweight bag to hold all your carry-on essentials or a compact, foldable option to pack in your luggage on the chance that you do an incredible amount of souvenir shopping while traveling, this new duffel/tote hybrid might be exactly what you're looking for.

The Large Capacity Fashion Travel Tote from E-SHOW TREE on Amazon is a lightweight, packable, and affordable bag (it's just $20) that will be sure to come in handy no matter where your travels take you. It's no surprise that it's the number one new luggage release on Amazon right now.

The multi-functional bag is made from lightweight polyester — it weights less than half a pound but has a capacity of 25 liters. When empty, it folds up completely and can be packed inside the included compact carrying bag. And once you've packed the bag, it's easy to carry, since it has traditional shoulder straps as well as a luggage pass-through that allows you to secure the bag on top of a rolling suitcase.

In addition to the spacious main compartment, there's also a zippered pocket on the exterior of the bag, allowing you to keep your essentials within reach if you're using the bag as a carry-on. The versatile bag is available in black, dark blue, light blue, light pink, and wine.

