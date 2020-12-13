This Lamp Changed My WFH Life This Winter

This lamp has been a lifesaver for working remotely. The rotating lamp head and different light modes has kept my mood balanced throughout the workday. Tilt the head to create indirect light, one more touch and there’s ambient light when the light source shines down the post, and rotate the optical head again and it becomes a task light. Each function has a different benefit throughout the day. The task light uses a lens engineered specifically to reduce eye strain which I use when I need to focus; the indirect light improves the sense of space in the room which is great for getting through my morning emails; and the ambient light is perfect for winding down after the workday. And throughout the day, no matter the setting, the lamp automatically adjusts for light color and brightness based on the natural light in your room.