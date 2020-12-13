This Lamp Changed My WFH Life This Winter
Let's face it, winter can be bleak. The weather is cold, the sun sets early, and this year, most of us are always at home — at least I am. For me, there is no office to go to, no bar to warm up at on a dreary night with friends, no sunny days at the park, and most notably, no travel. Instead, small pleasures have been getting me through. I’ve been using my extra time taking virtual cooking classes, making puzzles, and redecorating my apartment.
One item that has been a light in my life this winter is the Dyson Lightcycle Morph. This smart lamp uses motion sensors to automatically react to your surroundings by adjusting its brightness and color to create the perfect lighting based on the daylight in the room, task, and even your age — people tend to need more light as they age. The versatility of the Dyson Lightcycle Morph is what makes it such a wonderful work at home companion. Most lights just turn on and off and some have dimmers. It’s like having several lights in one — it’s rotating optical head turns a full 360 degrees horizontally and vertically and magnetically attaches to the perforated post to create an ambient glow.
"For many people around the world, our homes have also become our offices. Before the pandemic it was estimated we spent 90% of our time indoors and I'd guess it's even more now," says Anthony Hall, Lead Dyson Engineer. "Something what is often overlooked is how important lighting is to your productivity and health. Keeping lighting in mind, the Dyson Lightcycle Morph was made with a Daylight Tracking function that replicates the ideal natural light based on your location and time of day to ensure you have the right light for the right time of day."
This lamp has been a lifesaver for working remotely. The rotating lamp head and different light modes has kept my mood balanced throughout the workday. Tilt the head to create indirect light, one more touch and there’s ambient light when the light source shines down the post, and rotate the optical head again and it becomes a task light. Each function has a different benefit throughout the day. The task light uses a lens engineered specifically to reduce eye strain which I use when I need to focus; the indirect light improves the sense of space in the room which is great for getting through my morning emails; and the ambient light is perfect for winding down after the workday. And throughout the day, no matter the setting, the lamp automatically adjusts for light color and brightness based on the natural light in your room.
All of the different lamp functions, light presets, and settings are available with a touch of your fingertip through the Dyson Link app. And each lamp is built to last. LED lights are already reliable, but the engineering team at Dyson took the reliability to a new level by adding satellite cooling technology to prevent the LEDs from overheating, which causes discoloration and ultimately replacement. The lamp also has an integrated USB-C charger.
Reviewers agree that it’s a work from home gamechanger saying, “It’s the perfect accouterment to WFH.” And, “My apartment has no lighting by the desk where I work and I purchased it to make a big difference in that area, but it has truly made such a difference to my bedtime and morning routine. It has led me to get back into reading every night and the alarm setting, that turns on the light at a certain time in the morning, is unreal.”
You can order the desk and floor Dyson Lightcycle Morph at qvc.com.
