This Dyson Fan, Heater, and Air Purifier-in-one Is $200 Off for Black Friday

When it comes to heating, cooling, and purifying the air in your home, few machines perform better than the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot and Cool Air Purifier and Fan. With many of us spending more time at home than we may have ever thought we'd need to, the quality of the air we breathe is as important as ever. Not to mention that temperature changes are coming, and depending on the side of the world you're on, additional heating or cooling may be necessary.
For all these reasons, the Dyson HP04 Hot and Cold Air Purifier and Fan is an absolute home necessity. Not only will it create the perfect temperature for your environment, but it will detect and filter out allergens, dust, and germs. And right now, this all-in-one household essential is $200 off at Target for Black Friday.
At approximately 30" high, 8" wide, and 6" deep, the Dyson HP04 Hot and Cold Air Purifier and Fan is compact enough for small apartments but powerful enough for bigger spaces. It's chic ergonomic design means it won't interfere with your carefully curated interior decor — if anything, it may even lend to it.
This deal is extremely sought after, so don't wait and grab your Dyson Air Purifier and Fan now. On the hunt for a vacuum? Check out the other Dyson products on sale at Target for Black Friday.
To buy: target.com, $450 (originally $650)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.