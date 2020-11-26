This Dyson Fan, Heater, and Air Purifier-in-one Is $200 Off for Black Friday

When it comes to heating, cooling, and purifying the air in your home, few machines perform better than the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot and Cool Air Purifier and Fan. With many of us spending more time at home than we may have ever thought we'd need to, the quality of the air we breathe is as important as ever. Not to mention that temperature changes are coming, and depending on the side of the world you're on, additional heating or cooling may be necessary.