DVF’s Iconic Wrap Dresses Inspired the Dreamiest Swimsuit Collection With Onia

The name Diane von Furstenberg is synonymous with flattering and (somehow) exceptionally comfortable womenswear. The iconic DVF wrap dress has prevailed through years of trends that come and go, and for good reason. No designer can match DVF when it comes to creating the perfect wrap dress silhouette and experience – and now that same iconic silhouette is available in swimwear.

DVF has collaborated with Onia Swim, a clothing label with roots in menswear, so comfort and purpose are among some of the brand's strongest pillars. The Onia lifestyle is relaxed and timeless, so a capsule collection with the designs of DVF is as natural as the landscape on which the pieces are meant to be worn.

Some of DVF's most playful and recognizable prints and colorways, like electric blue leopard and black and pink 'falling lips', meet Onia's best-selling shapes, like the tie-front Madeline bandeau and the Avery triangle top, to create bikinis and one-pieces that both stand out and feel classic enough to wear wherever your travels take you in 2020.

To buy: onia.com, $225

My personal favorite, the Lila One Piece, is everything I could want in a go-to swimsuit. The slender straps, low back, and wrap waist accent make it incredibly flattering while the adjustable straps and dark color make it practical. I love a swimsuit that will take me from a family beach day to a romantic trip seamlessly.

To buy: onia.com, $225; (top) onia.com, $95; (bottom) onia.com, $95

This capsule collection is exclusive to Onia and DVF, so you can't just get the pieces anywhere. And since it's always beach season somewhere, now's the perfect time to think about what you'll wear on your next getaway.