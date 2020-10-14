This Best-selling Portable Induction Cooktop Is Perfect for Camping — and It’s 40% Off for Prime Day
Whether you're looking for a cooktop you can take with you on RV trips or an extra burner at home for holiday cooking, a portable induction cooktop is a solid choice. If you're ready to try one out for yourself, you're in luck, since this top-rated model from Duxtop is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can shop it for 40% off, but you'll want to act fast, since Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT.
The 1800-watt cooktop is lightweight (just over seven pounds) and portable, making it easy to store and carry on the go, whether you're using it at home, in an RV, or at a campsite. It has 20 preset temperature settings, ranging from 100 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And since induction cooktops are energy efficient, this one will allow you to bring water to a boil quickly, so it's ideal for whipping up quick meals while camping or traveling. Other features, like a digital LCD sensor, child safety lock, keep warm button, and 10-hour timer, add convenience.
To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $118)
Amazon shoppers love how easy this induction cooktop is to use, giving it over 1,400 five-star reviews. "The cooktop is well-constructed with appealing design features. Controls are intuitive and simple to use. Noise level is low," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented how well this cooktop performs at different temperatures. "I really like the 'boil' and 'warming' buttons on this model that my last one did not have. Let's face it, if you have used an induction cooktop before, you know that it shines at boiling water fast. But being able to hold something at a constant temperature — in this case, a low temp — for a while is also needed and in the past I found myself pulling it off the induction burner and putting the pan on my old stovetop to 'simmer' something. No longer! This one will do all that for you."
