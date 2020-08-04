This Portable Induction Cooktop Is Perfect for Camping and Travel

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're camping, hitting the road in an RV, or working with a minimalist kitchen at home, you might have to get creative when it comes to finding ways to enjoy a hot meal. However, from camping stoves to portable induction cooktops, there are plenty of options on the market when it comes to cooking while you're on-the-go. But there's one product that keeps receiving rave reviews on Amazon — the Duxtop 1800W Portable Induction Cooktop — and judging by its customer satisfaction and affordable price tag, it's easy to see why.

If you're not familiar with induction cooktops, here's a brief overview: they use an electronically-controlled metal coil inside a glass cooktop, which creates heat inside the pan itself. Since they're powered by electromagnetism, you'll have to be sure to use induction cookware. These cooktops are often more efficient than gas or electric stoves because they heat up faster and less heat energy is lost. Portable induction cooktops are easy to use on-the-go, as long as you have access to a standard electrical outlet.

This cooktop from Duxtop has 10 power levels, ranging from 200 to 1800 watts, and a temperature range from 140 to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. A seven-blade fan rapidly dissipates heat, which speeds along cook time and keeps the product running efficently. There's also a handy built-in digital timer. And at just over 6.5 pounds, it's a lightweight and easily packable option for travel.

Shoppers rave about how convenient this cooktop is, seeing as it has over 3,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. "We bought this as an experiment. We live in an RV for six months out of the year and next year we are moving into a house that does not have gas so I will need to go back to using an electric cooktop...The fan is relatively quiet...much quieter than an exhaust fan, and we don't need to turn up the TV or raise our voices to hear each other. We have used all of the features, and they all work great! And cleanup is so easy," one reviewer wrote. "We hardly ever use our RV gas cooktop anymore...that is how much we love this cooktop!" they added.

Another shopper praised the value of this cooktop, saying it's the "best $50 I have spent on my kitchen in years."