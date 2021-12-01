This Best-selling 3-piece Luggage Set Has Over 9,000 Perfect Ratings — and It Comes in a Dozen Colors
If your current luggage collection is a discombobulated jumble of mismatched suitcases and overnight bags, you're not alone. It happens to the best of us because certain travel calls for certain types of luggage, and it can be difficult to find one universal bag. So after years of searching for the suitcase to end all suitcases, and accumulating luggage of all shapes and sizes in the process, we're pleased to announce we haven't found one perfect travel companion — we've found three.
When we first stumbled upon Coolife's Hardshell 3-piece Spinner set on Amazon, we were skeptical that it really had everything we'd need for a worry-free travel experience. But built with features like multidirectional wheels, TSA-friendly locks, a lightweight carry, and over 9,000 perfect ratings, it's safe to say this set has it all. To sweeten the deal even more, shoppers can save $10 right now with a special coupon applied at checkout.
The luggage set is guaranteed to impress fresh out of the box. The first thing buyers will notice is the hard outer case, which is made of durable, anti-scratch ABS hard-shell plastic. The casing covers all three pieces, which stand at 20, 24, and 28 inches tall. While the smallest piece fits the carry-on requirements for most airlines, the larger two spinners serve as checked bags, which, according to shoppers, is where the sturdy ABS casing comes in handy.
"[We] bought the set of luggage last week, packed all three, and headed to Mexico the next day," one reviewer wrote. "The lightweight but sturdy shell protected the contents well and held up nicely to the treatment they received being thrown in and out of the luggage carts and cargo holds, without being overly heavy. We are very happy with this purchase and plan to buy another set."
To buy: amazon.com, $170 with coupon (originally $180)
In addition to a rugged build, the luggage also boasts an ergonomic aluminum telescoping handle, an interior mesh zip pocket for security of smaller items, TSA-accepted zipper locks, and an overall luxurious feel thanks to smooth and silent 360-degree spinner wheels. The set even comes in 12 colors, so you have plenty of options.
The top-rated set is sure to be your go-to for years of jet setting and road tripping. If security, simplicity, and peace of mind during travel is what you're searching for, drop this set in your Amazon cart now — and don't forget to grab your $10-off coupon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.