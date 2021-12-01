This Best-selling 3-piece Luggage Set Has Over 9,000 Perfect Ratings — and It Comes in a Dozen Colors

If your current luggage collection is a discombobulated jumble of mismatched suitcases and overnight bags, you're not alone. It happens to the best of us because certain travel calls for certain types of luggage, and it can be difficult to find one universal bag. So after years of searching for the suitcase to end all suitcases, and accumulating luggage of all shapes and sizes in the process, we're pleased to announce we haven't found one perfect travel companion — we've found three.