You’d Never Guess These Jeans Are Water-resistant — but They’re a Lifesaver for Rainy Travel Days

When preparing for a rainy day — whether on a trip or at home — it's a no-brainer to bring a rain jacket and umbrella. But now you can do even more to avoid getting soaked in a downpour, thanks to these water-resistant jeans from Duer.

The brand's Stay Dry Performance Denim is available for both men and women. And while they look like any other jeans, these pants have been specially designed to repel water and dirt. Pair them with your favorite umbrella and water-resistant sneakers and you'll be ready for even the rainiest of travel days.

To buy: (women) shopduer.com, $139; (men) shopduer.com, $139

Why are these jeans so special? For starters, they're treated with a water-repellent coating, meaning that water rolls right off the pants. They're also constructed with a blend of cotton, polyester, and lycra, making them soft and breathable with just the right amount of stretch. And if you plan on being active in these jeans, don't worry — reinforced seams make them extra-durable. The unique fabric blend also minimizes odor.

Satisfied shoppers are raving about these jeans on the Duer website. "[I] have been looking for a comfortable stylish pair of jeans that will also take a beating. [These] pants live up to that. [They are the] most comfortable jeans I have ever owned and the dirt/water repellent is great for everything from hiking to toddler spills. Love these pants," one reviewer wrote about the men's jeans.

Another shopper remarked that the women's jeans really stand up to a rainy day: "These jeans kept me dry on the wettest of Vancouver days! Worked outdoors on several rainy days and these functional jeans were incredible."

In addition to the Stay Dry denim, Duer also makes clothing for all types of weather, including fleece-lined jeans that will keep you warm and breathable pants that resist sweat.

