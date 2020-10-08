Instagram Isn’t Ready for These Designer Dog Jackets Dsquared2 Just Launched

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Fall is here — and as the leaves change, the temperature drops, and the nation is inundated with pumpkin spice everything, it’s important to remember to help your four-legged friends transition into the season, too.

Luckily, Dsquared2 partnered with luxury dog brand Poldo Dog Couture, on a new collection of jackets, coats, leather leashes, and other accessories perfect for fall.

The collection, which was designed to fit dogs of all sizes, “from the tiniest teacup Chihuahua to a majestic Weimaraner,” and made with a combination of refined materials that can handle a pup merged with Dsquared2’s traditional elements like the maple leaf or ICON print.

Image zoom Dsquared2

A red and black checkered lumberjack vest paired with denim and a wool collar feels like the perfect outfit to take your lil’ buddy leaf peeping in Vermont, or tone it down a bit with a military green, nylon version of the vest that feels more “city.” Another standout item to add your doggy’s designer wardrobe is the Caten knit sweater, a 100 percent wool sweater handmade in Italy, that’s refined, classic, and totally appropriate to wear to a cider tasting this October.

Image zoom Dsquared2

Dsquared2 also reinvented another fall staple, the denim jacket, for our jet-setting, four-legged friends. With a series of patches and a drawstring jersey hood, the D2 x Poldo Hooded Patch Denim Vest will make your critter the envy of the dog park. Or, just make it simple with the classic ICON hoodie. And if your dog hates wearing clothes, opt for the red and black bandana so they’re not left out of the action.

“We are so happy to partner with Poldo Dog Couture on this new project. Our pets are our family and what better way to extend our love, than with this fun but practical collection,” Dean and Dan Caten, founders of Dsquared2, said in a statement. “We live in a time when dressing your dogs is so very common, so taking our Dsquared2 aesthetic and applying it to doggy couture made perfect sense in alignment with all of our collections!”