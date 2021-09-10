7 Versatile Sweatshirts You Can Actually Dress Up
Whether you're still living in loungewear on a daily basis or you're looking for some comfortable basics for your next trip, you can never go wrong with a cozy sweatshirt, especially as you approach the colder months.
So we rounded up some of the best sweatshirts for women that feature unique and fashionable design elements, like mock necks, gathered cuffs, and materials like cashmere, that you can easily dress up while remaining comfortable. Whether you're returning to the office, boarding a flight, or still working from home, you can feel like you're in your favorite loungewear while taking your look to the next level.
Keep reading for seven of our favorite sweatshirts that you can dress up for nearly any occasion.
Madewell (Re)sourced Cotton V-neck Sweatshirt
Cut like a stylish v-neck sweater with extra detailing, such as gathered cuffs, this sweatshirt is a dressed up version of your go-to pullover. It's made from soft recycled cotton with a relaxed fit, so you can stay comfortable and cozy while pulling off a polished look in this top.
To buy: madewell.com, $65
Lululemon Ribbed Funnel Neck Pullover
Why settle for a scratchy, uncomfortable turtleneck when you can opt for a comfy sweater-like sweatshirt like this one from Lululemon? It's made from an ultra-soft and stretchy cotton blend that will move with you. The sweatshirt has a high neck and an overall relaxed fit that hits at the waist. It comes in four colors, including neutrals and bold shades.
To buy: lululemon.com, $128
Quince Mongolian Shrunken Cashmere Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt/sweater hybrid is perfect for travel since it's lightweight and breathable yet still warm, and is easy to layer. It does have more casual sweatshirt details, but since the shirt made from cashmere it can easily elevate any outfit, whether you're boarding a plane or setting out for a day of sightseeing.
To buy: onequince.com, $60
Everlane Track Cropped Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is all about the athletic cut with a ribbed mock neckline, dropped shoulders, and ribbed cuffs. You can easily pair this sweatshirt with leggings or jeans, given its sleek, modern fit. It's made from 100 percent cotton, and is available in three colors: black, cream, and dusty lavender.
To buy: everlane.com, $58
Champion Reverse Weave Mockneck Sweatshirt
This piece seamlessly blends the casual comfort of your favorite sweatshirt with the elevated look of a turtleneck sweater. It's undeniably sporty, thanks to the subtle Champion logo, and is made from a soft cotton and polyester blend. But the long cut and mockneck upgrade this sweatshirt so you can wear it for a variety of occasions.
To buy: madewell.com, $120
Spanx Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve
You might not think of Spanx as the go-to place to buy a sweatshirt, but the brand actually makes an impressively stylish and flattering top that's ideal for lounging, travel, and everything in-between. This top is made from a soft, smooth blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, and features a flattering length in both the front and back.
To buy: spanx.com, $68
M.M.LaFleur Tyler Sweatshirt
This top may feel as comfortable as your favorite pullover sweatshirt, but it can be worn to work, events, travel, and more, thanks to its unique texture in geo micro knit. The sweatshirt also has a high crew neck, ribbed collar, and cuffed sleeves.
To buy: mmlafleur.com, $165
