Travelers Who Spend Hours on Their Feet Are Obsessed With These Cute, Comfy Walking Sneakers

Shop them now while they’re 42 percent off.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Published on August 18, 2022

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Luna Sneaker
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

It's rare to find a pair of sneakers that are stylish, lightweight, and comfortable enough to wear for an entire day on your feet. So when we discovered Dr. Scholl's Luna Sneakers, we took notice, especially after seeing that thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans.

Along with a sleek slip-on silhouette, the sneakers feature cushioned footbeds and durable rubber outsoles that are perfect for all types of terrains. Even better, the sneakers are sustainably crafted and are made with eco-conscious, recycled materials, including the uppers and lining, which are made from recycled bottles.

The laceless design makes them a great option to wear on travel days, and the sneakers even boast stretch gore paneling on each side that make them even easier to slip on and off than other similar styles. Shoppers also love the shoes' .75-inch platforms and the fact that they are super lightweight and flexible.

The shoes go "well with almost any outfit and [are] perfect for traveling and doing a lot of walking while still wanting to look cute," one customer raved. Another wrote, "I bought these for a three-week honeymoon traveling all over Europe and they did not disappoint," before adding that the shoes are "super comfortable, extremely easy to clean, and excellent quality."

A third shopper said they love to wear the sneakers on long sightseeing walks because they feel like they're "walking on a cloud." In fact, they love this pair so much that they have multiple pairs in their rotation. The sneakers range in size from 5 to 12, and there are nine styles to choose from, including solid microfiber options and cool faux leather versions.

Normally, a pair of the Dr. Scholl's Luna Sneakers would set you back $60, but right now, you can score a pair for as little as $35 — that's a 42 percent discount! So if you've been looking for an excuse to add a new pair of comfy sneakers to your travel wardrobe, this is your sign to shop now.

