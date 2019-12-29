These Dr. Martens Are the Most Versatile Travel Boots — and They're Perfect for Winter

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

Finding a boot that's stylish, comfortable, and weather-resistant may seem like a near impossible task. But these Dr. Martens boots are so versatile that they may soon become your new favorite shoes for traveling.

The Emmeline boot from Dr. Martens is my go-to shoe for traveling in the winter. They're simple enough to be dressed up or down, plus they're durable in all kinds of weather, including rain and snow. If I'm packing light, I'll often only bring these boots and feel prepared for anything during my trip.

And while there are plenty of black boots on the market, I've never found a pair that's as stylish and comfortable as these. An air-cushioned outsole means they're perfect for walking all day. Plus, they're much sleeker than the chunky 1460 boots, making them a more versatile option.

The boots are made from smooth leather that has a polished look and is easy to clean. The upper and sole are sewn together, which makes them particularly durable. They also have black stitching and laces for a sleek, monochromatic style. In warmer weather, the boots are comfortable when worn with thin socks, but since the laces can be adjusted for fit, you can also wear thicker socks to keep your feet warm in colder climates.

Another reason these boots are great for winter: a slip-resistant rubber sole. I wore them all over Europe and had no trouble navigating the snowy cobblestone streets. Now, I often wear them in place of traditional snow or rain boots because I find them to be just as water-resistant as many all-weather boots.

