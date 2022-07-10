These Lightweight, Quick-drying Water Shoes Are Perfect for Summer Trips — and They're 46% Off

Now that summer is here, water shoes are a smart item to invest in if you plan on taking part in any activity that revolves around the outdoors. They're made out of breathable materials to keep your feet comfy and cool outside the water, and can also provide light insulation for when you do decide to take a dip. But, the most important feature is that they are designed to get wet and dry quickly, making them the ultimate summer footwear choice for paddleboarding, kayaking, boating, hiking, and more.

Luckily, included in Amazon's many early Prime Day deals is the Doussprt Men's Water Shoes. The top-rated sneaker is a favorite among shoppers for its durable, quick-drying mesh exterior. And right now, it's available for up to 46 percent off, depending on the size and color you select (by the way, they come in size seven to a 16 and 14 shades). Customers say they run true to size, but you can consult the size guide to ensure a perfect fit.

Since they look like average sneakers, you can get away with wearing them for almost every outdoor occasion, including for the beach, swimming, sailing, hiking, cycling, and gardening. However, they're most impressive in the water thanks to their quick-drying composition and advanced drainage capabilities.

The mesh exteriors are made from lightweight and durable polyester materials to move with you, provide comfort, enhance breathability, and stand up to any terrain or any activity. The elastic shoelaces create a secure and customizable fit and conveniently tuck in to stay out of your way. The rubber soles give you an advantage with grip on challenging surfaces, and they're also water-resistant to get you through any adventure. And, most importantly, they have holes in the soles for water to drain out— so you can trek right through a stream on the hiking trail without hesitation.

The lightweight feel of these men's water shoes are one of many reasons why they have more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One customer raved about how cooling the shoes felt for various activities, adding that they are "never taking them off" because of their comfort. "I again noticed how light they are on, and loved feeling the cool air go right through the mesh while I kicked my foot around," they said. "I was wearing sneakers I can walk anywhere in, that can get wet at any time and dry in minutes. Perfection."

Because the shoes are meant to provide both comfort and durability, shoppers have also shared how they help with arch support. A reviewer who shared that they require a wide-fit shoe and arch support said, "To my surprise, this shoe has both and my feet did not hurt when I wore them to the beach all day." Similarly, another buyer with an injured achilles tendon chimed in about the sneakers' padding: "I couldn't wear most shoes comfortably because the pressure on the back of the tendon hurt. I order[ed] these because they were light and soft. They were perfect to wear until the tendon healed."

Speaking to its versatility, one customer took these water shoes on a family trip to Hawaii, and reported that they used them for multiple adventures. "We wore them as tennis shoes on the Road to Hana and were able to climb up and down hilly, rocky terrain and use them in the water as well," they said. A separate user even wore them as house slippers.

Like much athletic footwear, water shoes can be used to walk along most any terrain and provide protection for your feet. The Doussprt Men's Water Shoes are perfect for everything from outdoor adventures to afternoons by the pool to prevent slippage and toe stubs. Take advantage of Amazon's early Prime Day sales by getting yourself a pair of these sneakers for nearly half off before prices go back up.

