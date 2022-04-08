Flight Attendants Are Fans of This $23 Travel Pillow That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways

Shoppers say the fact that you can bend it into different shapes makes it a great option to use in any kind of seat. One traveler wrote: "On my last trip, I sat in the window, middle, and aisle seats, and this pillow was perfect no matter where you are." A flight attendant called it the "perfect pillow" because "you can adjust it to any position you need and it stays until you change it." The inner rod is easy to maneuver and will help the pillow keep its shape, but you don't have to worry about it poking you while you sleep. Shoppers say the memory foam cushioning that surrounds it is so "wonderfully soft" that you can't even feel the flexible rod.