Flight Attendants Are Fans of This $23 Travel Pillow That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways
Sleeping on planes is never easy. Not only will the lights and noise from fellow travelers keep you up, but the thought of your head slumping onto the person next to you while you snooze is enough to keep anyone awake, even on long-haul flights. And if you are lucky enough to fall asleep, you'll likely wake up with a stiff neck from it dropping into an uncomfortable position — that is, unless you have a travel neck pillow to prop you up.
While there are hundreds of options on the market that claim to be comfortable and supportive, the Dot & Dot Travel Pillow stands out amongst the crowd so much that one shopper said it was "better than any travel pillow" they've tried. Unlike typical travel pillows that have a simple, unyielding u-shape design, this memory foam option is fully adjustable — thanks to a bendable, inner rod — so it can be twisted and shaped into a variety of different positions.
The pillow is filled with cushioned memory foam that feels "heavenly" on your neck and has a breathable cover that people say is super soft against their skin. The snap closure lets you secure the pillow around your neck while you sleep, or easily attach it to the strap of your travel bag or suitcase handle when you're not using it. What's more, the cover is removable and machine washable, so you can keep the pillow clean and in tip-top shape between flights.
Shoppers say the fact that you can bend it into different shapes makes it a great option to use in any kind of seat. One traveler wrote: "On my last trip, I sat in the window, middle, and aisle seats, and this pillow was perfect no matter where you are." A flight attendant called it the "perfect pillow" because "you can adjust it to any position you need and it stays until you change it." The inner rod is easy to maneuver and will help the pillow keep its shape, but you don't have to worry about it poking you while you sleep. Shoppers say the memory foam cushioning that surrounds it is so "wonderfully soft" that you can't even feel the flexible rod.
In addition to using it as a regular neck pillow, you can also twist it to prop half of it up against a window or fold it and put it behind your back for extra lumbar support. Even light sleepers who can never peacefully rest on planes say the comfortable pillow helped them fall asleep. One said, "it is sturdy and comfy, and you can literally bend it into the curve of what you are leaning on and then the otherwise around your neck to sort of hook you in."
Customers also say it's a great option to use on long car and train rides as well. A road tripper who used it on a 10-hour drive called it the "best travel pillow ever," before adding, "never have I seen a travel pillow that could be 'bent' so many different ways." Another flight attendant, who never leaves home without the pillow, raved about how many ways they're able to use the travel essential. "In hotel rooms, I use it to support my neck; on the plane, I use it to support my lumbar area. When I drive it helps my lower back."
There are five colors to choose from, and prices start at just $23, depending on which option you choose. So if you're looking for an affordable way to stay comfortable on long flights and car rides, while hopefully catching a few Zs, the Dot & Dot Travel Pillow may be exactly what you are looking for.
