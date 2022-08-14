Shoppers Can't Believe This Expensive-looking Lace Blouse Is Only $28 at Amazon

When you're traveling, we bet that the last items you want in your suitcase are clothes that wrinkle easily, weigh you down, or make you feel uncomfortable. That's why Amazon shoppers are stocking their travel wardrobe with the Dokotoo Lace Crochet Top, a versatile, flattering, and breathable blouse that reviewers say looks good on everyone.

And, as a matter of fact, the popular Amazon top just went on sale. Right now, you can get one for 22 percent off, a discount that brings its $36 price tag down to $28. It's available in seven colors, including neutrals like white and black, and fun hues such as apricot, emerald green, pink, light blue, and lavender. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $36)

Boasting a trendy prairie-style silhouette and flowy fit, the Dokotoo Lace Crochet Top achieves its fan-favorite softness and lightweight feel with its polyester construction. It also features an elegant lace pattern along the bust, which elevates its classic t-shirt look and strategically boosts airflow to keep you cool. Delicate pom-pom details throughout the blouse also add texture and give it a stylish flair.

For optimal coverage and comfort, the lace top has a high neckline and longer hemline than traditional women's blouses, which shoppers note is the perfect length for tucking into jeans, pants, skirts, and shorts — especially for tall reviewers. Its fluttery short sleeves are also on the longer side, so you don't have to worry about feeling restricted.

"This is a super cute blouse," one reviewer raved. Echoing their excitement, another shopper shared that the blouse is "flattering no matter what size you are" and added, "I have gotten so many compliments that [I've] bought four colors [in] total."

A third customer wrote, "Run, don't walk to order this adorable top" and highlighted that its "high-quality" fabric, "spot-on" sizing, and "incredible" style makes it a bang for your buck as similar shirts "can cost many times more than this top." Their review was followed by a shopper that mentioned it's "the highest-quality clothing item I've ever purchased from Amazon."

Similarly, a reviewer mused, "I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of this top! I feel like the same kind of top could be found in a small boutique!" And another customer added that the Dokotoo Blouse has a "nice breathable material without [any] sheerness." In fact, it earned a seal of approval from this shopper because it "fits well, [my] bra doesn't show through, [it] matches everything, and [is] nice and cool for summer."

According to one traveler, it was the perfect top for their trip to London: "[I] would have worn it every day if my husband would have let me. [It] can be dressed up or dressed down." Even if you don't have a trip planned, several shoppers vouched that it's appropriate for work, holiday gatherings, and other dressy occasions. And, you can pair it with a cardigan or light jacket to wear it well into fall.

These reviews have us convinced, the Dokotoo Lace Crochet Top is a certified wardrobe essential. Get one on Amazon today while it's on sale for as little as $28.