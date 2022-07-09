Shoppers Say These Buttery-soft $27 Joggers Will Be Your 'New Traveling Pants' 

If there is one thing every traveler strives for, it is to travel with ease. While having a hands-free crossbody purse and a reliable carry-on you can maneuver through crowded airports and city streets is crucial, investing in clothing items that will keep you comfortable while you're on the go is just as important. And Amazon shoppers have found one comfy travel pant solution in the Dokotoo Women's Drawstring Joggers, which we guarantee will become your next wardrobe staple.

These casual bottoms are great for every occasion during a trip, whether you're sporting them on a long flight, for sightseeing, or during happy hour. They're easy to dress up or down with the right accessories, and best of all, they provide you with all around comfort. But the best news? Depending on the style, you can currently score these joggers for as little as $25 as an early Amazon Prime Day deal.

The lightweight polyester-spandex blend of these pants ensures breathability to keep you cool and comfortable while you're running between airport gates or exploring a new city. Plus, many shoppers complimented the flattering style and "buttery soft" fabric, which makes them equally great for long flights and hotel lounging.

With more than 1,500 five-star ratings, Dokotoo's joggers are even versatile enough to be worn as athleisure for running errands. The flowy silhouette gives freedom of movement, the drawstring waist allows for a custom fit, and the elastic at the ankles offers a tapered look, upping the sophistication factor. What's more, the side pockets are deep enough to store small essentials while on the go.

There are 19 different colors and prints for you to choose from, including a classic black, olive, soft orange, and multiple leopard print shades, that all range from a size S to 4XL. Keep in mind that you may want to size up, since reviewers mentioned that they run a little small

Amazon shoppers love the versatility of these pants, pointing out that they are "easy to dress up" for the office. One even said they're great to wear "for a fun night out," adding that they would "wear them every day if I could" based on their comfort. When it comes to wearing the joggers for vacation, a customer called them their "new traveling pants" because they're cute, comfortable, and can easily transition to fancier settings. They also shared that they get compliments on the pants every time they wear them.

Another buyer was hesitant about the fit of the pants at first, but loved how noticeably "soft and thick they were" to the touch. After trying them on, they went on to say that they plan on purchasing more colors because "they are definitely worth it." A final reviewer raved about the "perfect quality and fit" of the pants, touting its thick material and how they're "perfect for 60 or70 [degree] weather."

No matter where your travels or daily activities take you, the Dokotoo Women's Drawstring Joggers will be your next go-to. They're breathable, comfortable, and easy to style for everything from grocery store outings to dinner with friends. But just be sure to act fast, since these are on sale for a limited time ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

