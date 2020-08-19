This Versatile Pair of Under-$20 Shorts Feels Like Sweats, But Looks So Stylish

Coming in 16 colors, including classic navy, black, and khaki styles, the Dokotoo shorts look like the ones you’d see in an fancy boutique. But they have a price (from $10) that’s so good, more than a few shoppers have bought the style in as many pairs as possible. And the look of them is even more appealing. Lined with a stitched hem that highlights the flattering mid-thigh cut, this pair of shorts is like a style chameleon: Its casual look can seamlessly transition from occasion to occasion.