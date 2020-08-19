This Versatile Pair of Under-$20 Shorts Feels Like Sweats, But Looks So Stylish
The world would be a perfect place if it allowed for comfortable athleisure to be worn anywhere and everywhere, no matter the circumstances. Just imagine showing up to dinner in a cooling, sweat-wicking dress or to a work meeting in a pair of hiking shorts. But alas, dress pants and skirts seem to be sticking around (for now, at least).
However, savvy Amazon shoppers have spotted a rare clothing unicorn that has all of the comfortable features of your favorite pair of pajamas — large pockets, an adjustable elastic waist, and a stretchy, flexible feel — but looks like an adorable pair of trendy, classy shorts.
Coming in 16 colors, including classic navy, black, and khaki styles, the Dokotoo shorts look like the ones you’d see in an fancy boutique. But they have a price (from $10) that’s so good, more than a few shoppers have bought the style in as many pairs as possible. And the look of them is even more appealing. Lined with a stitched hem that highlights the flattering mid-thigh cut, this pair of shorts is like a style chameleon: Its casual look can seamlessly transition from occasion to occasion.
With a solid four-star rating, reviewers can’t get enough of these “incredibly flattering and comfortable” shorts. You can wear the bottoms just as easily with a T-shirt as you can with an adorable blouse. And the lightweight material makes them perfect for trips to the beach, barbecues, or family gatherings.
Along with a drool-worthy price point, these shorts are so versatile, shoppers can’t compliment them enough. “I received these [shorts] a few days ago and have worn them every day,” wrote one five-star reviewer.
With an option in the closet like that, why would you need anything else? Below, shop the pair of shorts you won’t want to take off.
