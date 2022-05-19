Amazon Shoppers Say These Lightweight Cotton Shorts Are 'Perfect for Summer'
There's nothing more summery than a great pair of shorts. While stretchy, fitted bike shorts were a super popular look last year, loose, lightweight clothing is trending this season. And Amazon shoppers are convinced that these easy-breezy Dokotoo Linen Shorts are "perfect for summer."
The cute and casual bottoms have everything you're looking for in a pair of shorts: a flattering and relaxed silhouette, an elastic waistband with a drawstring that provides a custom fit, and best of all, pockets. They are made from breathable 100-percent cotton and shoppers rave about how nice they feel against their skin. "These shorts are soft and comfortable," one wrote.
Reviewers say the lightweight, airy material paired with the billowy shape make the shorts ideal for hot climate and summer months. "Light and loose, great for a Florida summer," one said. "Amazing for summer days," added another.
The classic design of the shorts make them incredibly versatile and shoppers say can easily be dressed up or kept casual. Many customers even uploaded photos of them in the summer-ready bottoms, proving they look just as good with pretty sleeveless blouses as they do with laidback t-shirts. And we can see them looking just as cute when paired with a lightweight sweater for chillier days and nights.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the shorts a perfect rating, and several have even bought them in multiple colors — there are 17 options to choose from! While the brand recommends hand washing the shorts, several owners said they put them in the washer and dryer with no issues, but did note they can get wrinkled if they sit in the dryer too long.
So if you're in the market for a lightweight and comfortable pair of shorts for spring and summer, you can't go wrong with the Dokotoo cotton shorts, especially since they are just $25 a pair. Shop them for yourself below.
