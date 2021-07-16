This Beach Towel Is Quick-drying, Sand-free, and Packable — and It's Perfect for Travel
Whether you're headed out on a beach vacation or just visiting the seaside for a day, a beach towel is an obvious must-have. Since beach bag space is precious,the less bulky gear you have to haul, the better. In other words, a lightweight, packable towel will be your best friend. This quick-drying option, for example, is still impressively absorbent, but it takes up minimal space, allowing you to fill your beach bag with more of your favorite items, from sunscreen and your go-to cover-up to your next beach read.
The Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towel is made from lightweight microfiber that's soft, absorbent, and easy to fold and store, making it an excellent choice for travel. Each towel even comes with its own storage pouch made from the same material. Given its lightweight construction, all you need to do to get rid of sand is shake it off, which is a major upgrade from other towels that seem to cling to sand while absorbing water. You can choose from three sizes: small (40" x 20"), large (63" x 35") and extra large (78" x 35"). The brand recommends using the small size for sports or the gym, while the large and extra large sizes are perfect for lounging on the sand.
To buy: amazon.com, from $10
With nearly 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's clear travelers are fans of Dock & Bay's beach towels. "Yes, [these towels] do pack up taking minimal space in your bag. Yes, they do repel sand while still keeping you dry. Yes, they do dry quickly," one reviewer wrote. "I bought the XL size because I'm plus size and wanted something that would wrap around me and I had plenty of length to do this and the length was perfect to lay out on the lounger. This was the perfect addition to our beach vacation."
Another reviewer emphasized that once you get used to using the towel, since it does feel a bit different from your traditional fluffy cotton towel, it's a game changer. "This thing dries you super quick by simply [pat] drying...It dries in minutes especially if you lay it in the sun. The minute it's dry the sand just slips right off of it."
For your next beach trip, whether you're traveling near or far, a lightweight yet absorbent towel like this one from Dock & Bay is essential. Your beach bag will thank you.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.