This Beach Towel Is Quick-drying, Sand-free, and Packable — and It's Perfect for Travel

The Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towel is made from lightweight microfiber that's soft, absorbent, and easy to fold and store, making it an excellent choice for travel. Each towel even comes with its own storage pouch made from the same material. Given its lightweight construction, all you need to do to get rid of sand is shake it off, which is a major upgrade from other towels that seem to cling to sand while absorbing water. You can choose from three sizes: small (40" x 20"), large (63" x 35") and extra large (78" x 35"). The brand recommends using the small size for sports or the gym, while the large and extra large sizes are perfect for lounging on the sand.