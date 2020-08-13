These Water Shoes Are Stylish and Functional — and They’re Just $20 on Amazon

Whether you're camping, kayaking, beachcombing, or all of the above this summer, a good pair of water shoes will take you far. For outdoor adventure travel or activities in your own backyard, you'll want a pair of shoes that will stand up to the elements, as well as prevent you from slipping on wet terrain. If you've been in the market for functional yet stylish water shoes, look no further than this quick-drying sneaker from DLGJPA.
The DLGJPA Women's Quick Drying Water Shoes are a slip-on shoe made from lightweight, breathable mesh, as well as a rubber outsole that offers plush cushioning. Additional drainage holes in the sole make sure that excess water escapes. The elastic straps allow you to easily slip the shoes on and and off and find a secure, comfortable fit. They're available in sizes six to 11, though many shoppers advise sizing down for the best fit. And while you might not want to wear most water shoes outside of your outdoor adventures, this DLGJPA version is stylish and sneaker-like enough that you can wear it just about anywhere. Plus, 22 colorways, from light blue to solid black, give you plenty of variety when it comes to finding a shoe that fits your style.
Amazon shoppers love how comfortable and versatile these water shoes are. One reviewer said she's worn them at both beaches and waterparks. "These shoes are super lightweight (only eight ounces total) and are comfortable to wear," she said.
Another shopper remarked that the water shoes came in handy while traveling. "I bought these for our vacation to Hawaii to wear in the ocean. They were nice for that but where they were especially helpful was when we went hiking. Kauai hiking is MUDDY and these were so comfortable to wear and it was nice just spraying them down when we were done."
