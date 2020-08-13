These Water Shoes Are Stylish and Functional — and They’re Just $20 on Amazon

The DLGJPA Women's Quick Drying Water Shoes are a slip-on shoe made from lightweight, breathable mesh, as well as a rubber outsole that offers plush cushioning. Additional drainage holes in the sole make sure that excess water escapes. The elastic straps allow you to easily slip the shoes on and and off and find a secure, comfortable fit. They're available in sizes six to 11, though many shoppers advise sizing down for the best fit. And while you might not want to wear most water shoes outside of your outdoor adventures, this DLGJPA version is stylish and sneaker-like enough that you can wear it just about anywhere. Plus, 22 colorways, from light blue to solid black, give you plenty of variety when it comes to finding a shoe that fits your style.