Columbia Just Launched an Adorable Collection of Mickey Mouse-inspired Travel Gear

If you spent your holidays binging Disney+ in your pajamas, dreading the day you have to return back to the real world, you’re not alone. And while it seems almost impossible to put the next episode of Imagineering on hold, it doesn’t mean you can’t carry a little piece of Mickey magic with you on the go because Columbia just dropped a sweet collection of Disney gear.

Available for men, women, and children, Columbia’s special-edition Disney collection is totally simple, highly functional, and most importantly, as fun as the Disney brand itself. Ranging in items from comfy t-shirts to cozy fleece sweaters and practical pieces like rain jackets and athletic shorts, it’s time to give your closet a makeover that would make Cinderella blush.

Perfect for travel, the Unisex Santa Ana Anorak is the perfect rain-proof pullover to keep in your favorite carry-on bag, especially considering it folds in to itself, creating a travel-ready Mickey Mouse pouch. With elastic cuffs and zippered hand pockets, it’ll keep you safe from the wind and weather at the Happiest Place on Earth or exploring the mountains. And did we mention, this collection features original artwork of Mickey camping for the very first time.

To buy: columbia.com, $90

Another favorite is an adorable rain jacket with Mickey Mouse ears built right into the hood. Available in the four colors the entire collection is built around (red, black, yellow, and white), this jacket uses Columbia’s Omni-Tech shell that’s waterproof, breathable, and features 4-way comfort stretch. Even better, it’s available in adult and kids sizes so the entire family can match on their next rainy day adventure.

To buy: columbia.com, $150

Other pieces in the collection include windpants, hoodies, hats, and t-shirts that’ll keep you comfortable lounging at home catching up on The Mandalorian, hiking your favorite trail, or trekking through Animal Kingdom to get to Expedition Everest. But act fast if you want in on this action, as it is a limited edition collection.

