Frequent Fliers Are Obsessed With These Unbelievably Soft Cropped Sweatpants — and They're 57% Off Right Now

After a long travel day, very few things compare to the feeling of slipping into your favorite sweatpants or joggers as you settle in and unpack. Unfamiliar with the glorious sensation? Then, you need to upgrade your loungewear with something as soft, flowy, and snuggly as the Dibaolong Capri Pants, which just happen to be on sale right now.

With more than 3,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, the popular cropped sweatpants are a favorite for their ″super comfortable″ and ″extremely soft″ construction. And, you can get a pair for as little as $24 depending on which color you choose thanks to the current sale (there are 15 options and sizes range from small to 4XL).

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $56)

This signature coziness is achieved with a polyester-spandex blend, which also gives the breezy, relaxed-fitting Dibaolong Capri Pants their fan-favorite four-way stretch and lightweight feel. They have a 20.47-inch inseam that hits at the mid calf,, a wide-leg silhouette, and small slit details at the hem to give them a unique flair and boost airflow on hot days.

For added comfort, the yoga pants are equipped with an elastic drawstring waistband that can be adjusted to your preference level. The waistband is also high-rise, so you can enjoy extra coverage and support when you're kicking back, running errands, working out, or catching a flight. The wide-leg sweatpants also have a set of deep side pockets to keep your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials close and secure.

"These pants are extremely soft," one reviewer raved, adding that they're the "perfect summer pants." After dubbing them "extraordinary comfortable capris," another shopper said that the "exquisite" sweatpants "drape beautifully and move luxuriously when you move… Best pants ever!" A third buyer chimed in to share that they're the "most comfortable pants out there!"

As a matter of fact, they're so comfy that a customer quipped that they "had to check multiple times during the day to make sure that I wasn't wearing pajamas." They also said that the Dibaolong Capri Pants are the "closest thing to pajamas'' that they can wear to work "while still looking professional." The shopper was also happy to report that they experienced "no pilling or clinging." Similarly, another Amazon buyer remarked, "They are so soft you can't believe it."

Courtesy of Amazon

Also vouching for their elevated style, a reviewer shared, "I wore these on a cruise and I dressed them up with a nice blouse, and you can dress them down with a cute t-shirt or top." They've also been called ″great travel pants″ by shoppers, especially among frequent fliers. "[They're] the most glorious sweatpants I've ever worn," a reviewer wrote, adding. "I call them my flying pants. When I have to take an early or late flight, these are my go-to pants. So much comfort!"

The Dibaolong Capri Pants will also come in handy if you're jet-setting to warm destinations. One shopper said, "They're very good for hot temperatures too because they are so open that air just travels through them." Another reviewer added, "The fabric is the perfect weight for summer."

Courtesy of Amazon

Regardless of what you're wearing them for, the majority of reviewers are so impressed that they've already gone back to buy more colors. Make sure to grab a pair of the Dibaolong Capri Pants while they're as little as $24 at Amazon. Trust us, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24.