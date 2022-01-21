Amazon Shoppers Say This LED Travel Mirror Makes It So Much Easier to Put on Makeup in Dimly Lit Hotels
Everyone who travels knows the lighting in hotel rooms can be very hit or miss. Whether it's harsh fluorescent light bulbs or that the hotel is trying to set a mood with dim lighting, you never know what you're going to get when you arrive. This can be a nightmare for travelers when it comes time to apply makeup, put in contacts, or shave. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered a solution.
The Deweisn LED Travel Mirror has racked up over 1,600 five-star ratings from customers who call the mirror "perfect for travel." The entire perimeter of the mirror is surrounded by LED lights to give you bright lighting no matter where you are. There are three lighting options to choose from — white light, warm light, and natural light, and you can adjust the brightness level with the touch of a button. Even better, the mirror can easily be recharged with a USB cord, so you don't have to worry about packing batteries.
The compact mirror is 9.85-inches long by 7.5-inches wide and weighs only 1.3 pounds. When using the mirror, a built-in stand unfolds — meaning you can prop it on any flat surface. Plus, when not in use, it folds up completely flat, so it won't take up too much space in your bag or suitcase. Not only is it great for doing your makeup in dimly lit hotel rooms, but also for touch-ups on the go. You can easily pull it out to get ready on a plane, train, or in the car.
One shopper called it a "must-have" before adding, "I bought this for my business trip as I am so tired standing and bending over the sink to do my makeup… This mirror is a real lifesaver. Now I can just set it up on a desk and sit down to do my makeup. My boyfriend is also happy with this purchase because now I don't have to turn the room light on to do makeup and wake him up early."
"Bright and the perfect size for travel," said another. "The light on this mirror is so bright and has a ton of different settings. If, like me, you struggle to accurately apply makeup in your bathroom mirror with its unflattering overhead lighting — this is for you. Well designed [with a] USB cable (no batteries to worry about). Good value [and] great product."
While most reviewers raved about how sturdy and durable the mirror is, a few wrote that the mirror cracked when packed in their checked luggage. They suggest either putting it in your carry-on bag or packing it well to ensure it doesn't get damaged when tossed around by baggage handlers.
There are five colors to choose from: black, silver, purple, pink, and green. Normally priced at $38, it's currently on sale. Everyone can get a $2 discount when clicking the coupon box, and if you're a Prime member, you get an extra $5 off right now. All combined, the travel-ready lighted mirror can be yours for as little as $31.