This Resort-like Outdoor Sofa Set Is Nearly 30% Off Right Now
One of the best parts about staying at a resort is lounging by the pool or beach, soaking up the sun with a drink in hand. If you'd like to make your home feel more like a tropical paradise, a sleek, comfortable outdoor sofa is a great place to start. But you don't have to spend a fortune for a resort-quality feel — in fact, Amazon has plenty of luxe-looking outdoor furniture, and many items are on sale. Right now, the best-seller in the patio sofa category is on sale for nearly 30 percent off, so there's no better time to shop.
The Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set includes a sectional sofa and a glass-top table, giving you everything you need for a comfortable and stylish outdoor seating area. The sofa and table are made from durable synthetic rattan that offers a polished look but will stand up to the elements and wear. For added comfort, there are plush, weather-resistant cushions and two bright pillows for a pop of color. And since the sectional-style sofa has multiple parts, you can adjust the configuration to fit your space.
Each set has a dark brown rattan frame, and there are three cushion colors available: beige, blue, and red. If you want the best deal, be sure to shop the beige colorway, since it's the most deeply discounted.
To buy: amazon.com, $390 (originally $545)
Amazon shoppers rave about this sofa set, giving it nearly 3,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer called it "comfortable, sturdy, and stylish," while another highlighted that the set is "perfect for hosting guests in the backyard."
One owner who put the set on their small deck space said it's "easy to put together [and] very durable," adding, "I love how the cushions have tabs to hold them in place." Another testament to its durability, a reviewer said they checked on the sofa after a rainstorm and they "could not believe how water resistant the cushions are." They went on to say that "there was probably an inch of standing water on the cushions! I tipped them over and allowed them to dry and within a few hours, I could comfortably sit on them with no moisture."
If you're looking for an affordable way to make your patio, backyard, porch, or deck feel more luxurious for lounging, dining, and entertaining this summer, you can't go wrong with this outdoor sofa set from Devoko. And don't miss out on the already affordable piece while it's on sale for more than $150 off.
