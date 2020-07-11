This Celeb-approved Golf Brand Launched Antimicrobial, Quick-drying Face Masks — and They’re Only $10 Each

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With many states and cities now requiring them, face masks have become the new normal. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, non-medical face masks were hard to come by, but luckily, many fashion companies have started producing sleek, functional, and reusable options to fill the void. And men’s golf brand Devereux is one of the latest companies to do so.

The family-owned brand is known for producing stylish pieces like the Gravity Pant and the Lay Low Pullover, which have the same technical features as traditional golf attire, but more modern and streamlined silhouettes. These innovative designs have made Devereux popular with both professional and amateur golfers alike. The brand is even popular among golf-loving celebrities like Joe Jonas, who has been spotted in the Crew Sweater, and actor Michael Peña, who often wears the brand’s snapback G*LF hats on the course.

But once the pandemic broke out, the company decided to switch gears, and it began producing reusable face masks with the same breathable fabrics used in many of its other products. The inner layer of the lightweight masks is made from 100 percent organic cotton, while the outer layer is crafted from an antimicrobial, quick-drying polyester performance fabric.

Not only do the face masks feature adjustable plastic stoppers on the ear straps, but they are also compatible with N95 filters. Plus, they provide UV protection, making them a great option to wear while golfing or doing any other outdoor activities this summer.

What’s more, Devereux is taking this opportunity to help out a good cause. For each three-piece set purchased, the brand will donate a set to essential workers in need in Arizona, where the company is located.

Like most face mask launches, these solid black masks are likely to sell out quickly, so if you’re looking to add a new reusable option to wear both on and off the golf course this summer, we suggest adding one to your cart ASAP. Just remember, shoppers are limited to five sets each.

To buy: dvrxthreads.com; $30 for a three-piece set