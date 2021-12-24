This Shopper-loved Exfoliant Is Now Available in a Convenient Travel Size
When you're traveling, your skin needs a revitalizing routine more than ever. Between dry airplane cabins and changing climates, you'll want to make sure your skin has the hydration and balance it needs. But skincare products often come in bulky, non-TSA-approved packaging. Luckily, one shopper-loved exfoliant from Dermalogica is now available in a convenient .45-ounce travel size that will easily fit in your toiletry bag so you can take it with you wherever you go.
The Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant exfoliating powder includes salicylic acid and rice enzymes to gently remove debris from the skin's surface. It's also formulated with phytic acid made from rice bran that's designed to brighten skin, white tea and licorice to balance the skin tone, and colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to calm sensitive skin.
Reviewers on Dermalogica's site mention that the product has worked wonders for sensitive, dry, and acne-prone skin, making this an impressively versatile exfoliant. To use the powder, the brand recommends pouring a half-teaspoon into very wet hands and rubbing your hands together to create a paste before applying to your face in circular motions and rinsing after one minute. It's gentle enough for daily use, too.
To buy: dermalogica.com, $15
Shoppers love this exfoliating powder, with many complimenting how smooth and fresh their skin looks and feels after using it. In fact, it has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars, coming from over 5,000 customer reviews. "Love how this brightens and refreshes my skin," one reviewer wrote. "Dull skin has gone and my face and neck look and feel healthier and softer."
Another reviewer also emphasized this product's brightening effect. "I didn't realize how great this product would be until about a month later after using it every two to three days [when] I saw a noticeable brightening of my skin and the fine lines just disappeared," they wrote. A third shopper added that this product "leaves [my] skin feeling like silk."
If you're looking for a gentle-yet-effective exfoliant that you can add to both your everyday and travel skincare routines, you'll want to pick up this travel-size product from Dermalogica ASAP. And while you're stocking your travel cosmetics bag, check out the rest of the brand's travel-size products, including cleansers, masks, facial mists, and more.
