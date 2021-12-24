This Shopper-loved Exfoliant Is Now Available in a Convenient Travel Size

When you're traveling, your skin needs a revitalizing routine more than ever. Between dry airplane cabins and changing climates, you'll want to make sure your skin has the hydration and balance it needs. But skincare products often come in bulky, non-TSA-approved packaging. Luckily, one shopper-loved exfoliant from Dermalogica is now available in a convenient .45-ounce travel size that will easily fit in your toiletry bag so you can take it with you wherever you go.