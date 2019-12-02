Amazon Shoppers Love This Stylish Carry-on Suitcase — and It’s $85 Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The right carry-on suitcase should be a piece of luggage that you don't mind carrying with you throughout the day, whether you're strolling through the airport or walking the city streets of your destination.

The Delsey Paris Chatelet Hard+ Hardside Carry-on Spinner Suitcase is as stylish as it gets when it comes to luggage. The champagne white polycarbonate exterior with faux leather accents will ensure that you travel in style. Luckily for shoppers, you can save $85 on this bag during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Related: Here Are the Best Comfy Shoe and Luggage Deals to Shop on Zappos' Cyber Monday Sale

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $165 (originally $250)

The 21-inch size make it easy to pack and maneuver throughout your travels. The bag includes eight spinner wheels and a unique brake system that locks the front wheels, preventing the bag from rolling away. There's also a TSA-approved lock for extra security.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The interior of the bag makes packing a breeze, thanks to several organizational compartments. Inside the bag you'll find removable laundry and shoe bags, as well as two compartments with tie-down straps and a zippered divider.

Amazon shoppers love the bag's style and function. "Wonderful craftsmanship, very well designed, provides all sorts of pockets for organizing your wardrobe. Plus, excellent securing straps and zippered separators to keep garments unwrinkled. It's truly a luxury case," one reviewer wrote.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.