This Super Compact Carry-on Is a Must-have for Short Trips

The Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable 19-inch Carry-on is a particularly space-saving option, since many carry-on suitcases measure between 20 and 22 inches. But for travelers looking for a lightweight bag that's easy to maneuver and fit into nearly any overhead bin on an airplane or train, you'll want to check out this bag. It's made with a durable polycarbonate shell that will keep your belongings inside secure while resisting scratches and scuffs, and it has 2 inches of expansion if you need extra space. Plus, the 360-degree spinner wheels, side and top handles, and an adjustable locking handle make the bag comfortable to carry and maneuver across different terrain, whether you're on cobblestone streets or a bustling airport.