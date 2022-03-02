This Super Compact Carry-on Is a Must-have for Short Trips
If you're in the habit of packing light (or aspire to be), it all starts with quality luggage. For travel enthusiasts embarking on short trips, or even those anticipating lugging their suitcase up steep Airbnb walk-ups or across cities during a multi-destination trip, a compact carry-on will be your best friend. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one suitcase that only measures 19 inches in height, and many reviewers — from minimalists to notorious overpackers — confirm that it still has room for all their essentials, including clothing, toiletries, and even a laptop.
The Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable 19-inch Carry-on is a particularly space-saving option, since many carry-on suitcases measure between 20 and 22 inches. But for travelers looking for a lightweight bag that's easy to maneuver and fit into nearly any overhead bin on an airplane or train, you'll want to check out this bag. It's made with a durable polycarbonate shell that will keep your belongings inside secure while resisting scratches and scuffs, and it has 2 inches of expansion if you need extra space. Plus, the 360-degree spinner wheels, side and top handles, and an adjustable locking handle make the bag comfortable to carry and maneuver across different terrain, whether you're on cobblestone streets or a bustling airport.
Inside the bag, you'll find several features that make organization a breeze. In the main interior compartment, there's a large zippered pocket on one side and tie-down straps on the other, ensuring that your items will stay in place during travel. Not to mention, there's a rooomy front pocket (a rare find in a hardside suitcase) built into the large zippered compartment that has a padded sleeve for laptops up to 15.6 inches, making it a great option for business travelers.
Amazon shoppers rave about this suitcase, giving it more than 1,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer emphasized how much they like the bag's size. "I like to travel light. This little suitcase helps me achieve my goal," they wrote. "I use compression packing cubes and can go for a couple weeks with just this."
Another shopper also mentioned its convenient size and how well the suitcase holds up on busy travel days. "[It] easily holds plenty of stuff for a quick getaway," they wrote, adding that the bag is also "easy to maneuver through airport security and wall-to-wall people."
Others complemented its sturdy design and zipper expansion, with one customer sharing that it still allowed them to "overpack for a week trip around Europe." They also reported that it met carry-on requirements for small international airlines.
To buy: amazon.com, $167
If you're in the market for a lightweight carry-on suitcase to take on business travel, weekend trips, and even longer getaways, don't miss out on this pick from Delsey Paris. And if small isn't your style, you can also shop larger bags from the collection, including a 21-inch carry-on, 25- and 29-inch checked bags, and luggage sets.
