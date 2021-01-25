This Top-rated Suitcase Is Over 70% Off Right Now on Amazon 

Even if you don't have plans to travel anytime soon, it never hurts to be prepared for your next trip. That's why you'll want to take a look at this incredible deal on a stylish 24-inch spinner suitcase from Delsey Paris, which is on sale for $170, down from its original price of $600. And whether you use this suitcase on an upcoming road trip or on your next European vacation (whenever that may be), there's no better time to shop this deal.
This stylish hardside suitcase is available in three sizes: 21-inches, 24-inches, and 28-inches, and they're all on sale (but the 24-inch medium checked version in the Champagne White colorway has the biggest discount). The suitcase has a lightweight and durable polycarbonate shell with faux leather accents, four spinner wheels that provide a stable base and multidirectional rolling, as well as a 3-dial TSA-approved lock. The inside of the bag includes a removable hanger, laundry and shoe bags, lined zippered compartments, and straps that will keep your clothing secure and wrinkle-free.
To buy: Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 24-inch Spinner Suitcase, amazon.com, $170 (originally $600)
Shoppers rave about this suitcase, giving it hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon's site. "I have nothing but great things to say about this suitcase! I fell in love with the way it looks, and its durability and features are huge bonuses," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented how well this suitcase performed after taking it on several flights. "Definitely a high quality product, strong easy wheels, and amazingly resilient finish on outer case, no scratches after traveling all over Europe and changing [six] airlines."
