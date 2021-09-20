These $15 Terry Cloth Slippers Will Make You Feel Like You're Staying at a Luxury Hotel
Let's be real, one of the best parts about staying at a hotel or resort is the luxurious bath amenities. Fluffy towels, plush bathrobes, and ultra-soft slippers make the experience all the more enjoyable. If you're in need of some new cozy slippers without taking a flight, Dearfoams has an array of luxurious yet affordable options on Amazon, including this top-rated terry cloth pair.
The Dearfoams Women's Leslie Quilted Terry Clog Slippers are soft, supportive, and have the kind of luxurious effect that makes you feel like you're spending the a day at the spa. They're made from microfiber terry cloth that's machine washable, and have a cushioned insole with gel-infused memory foam for cloud-like comfort. The slippers also have a raised slip-on back (like a clog) which means you can easily put them on but they won't slip off your feet while walking.
The slippers are available in six colors in sizes small to XXL, including wide sizing options.
To buy: amazon.com, from $15
Amazon shoppers love these slippers, giving them over 5,800 five-star ratings and thousands of positive reviews. "I like everything about these slippers and wear them almost every day," one reviewer wrote. "I like that the footbed has cushioning and they feel good when [I'm] walking."
Another shopper emphasized how "cozy and sturdy" they are. "These are the most comfortable slippers I've bought in a long time. Most slippers have either very thin soles or big clumsy soles, but these are just right. I can go outside in them if I have to as the soles are sturdy," they wrote. The reviewer also mentioned that these slippers hold up well after washing.
If you're looking for a cozy pair of slippers you can wear year-round that provide a spa-like feel, you'll want to check out this affordable option from Dearfoams, available on Amazon. And if you're in the market for a different type of slipper, like shearling or slide options, you can browse the rest of the brand's collection.
