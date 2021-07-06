Amazon's Best-selling Padded Biker Shorts Are 'Stretchy, Breathable, and Comfy,' According to Shoppers
Regardless of your biking style, no ride is complete without the proper apparel. If you're someone that likes to trek long distances or take the bumpy route, you'll need a proper pair of padded bike shorts to make the journey. Not sure which pair is worth your time and money? Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the Dealyork Women's Padded Biker Shorts their seal of approval, helping the cushioned pair rank at the top of its category.
Made from a breathable mesh-like nylon-polyester-spandex blend and featuring an ergonomic 3D protection pad, the shorts help absorb shock and minimize friction between you and your bike seat so that you can enjoy a comfortable ride. Additionally, they're sweat-wicking and designed not to ride up, keeping you cool and covered with every pedal.
In their reviews, cyclists vouched for the shorts' padding and shared that it didn't let them down on long rides. "These are amazing," one shopper wrote. "They make riding my bike much more enjoyable for a couple of hours."
As for the fit, one reported that the shorts are "not too tight in the thighs, but not loose so they stay against your skin and don't rub," adding that they provide ample coverage to prevent your legs from chafing against the seat. In fact, another reviewer exclaimed that they are "wonderfully stretchy, breathable, and comfy."
For some, they've become a "lifesaver" for indoor cycling. "I did a spin class years ago and was so sore that I never went back," one shopper explained. "I ordered these hoping to try another class and finally did! My tushy wasn't sore at all the next day and I have been able to ride bikes consistently without needing to recover from pressure soreness."
And since they're available in a variety of colors, shoppers are taking the liberty of stocking up. "Very nice shorts, the padding is thick and comfortable," one customer said. "Longer rides (25 miles+) are very enjoyable, no uncomfortable feeling. Short rides are exquisite. The material is durable but thin and I don't feel any scrunching in the middle at all. I will be getting other colors."
