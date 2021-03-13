This $20 Egg Cooker Is a Game Changer in the Kitchen

The electric egg cooker comes with separate boiling, poaching, and omelette trays, as well as a measuring cup to make sure you use the right amount water for every dish. Simply select which function you'd like to use, set the timer, and a buzzer and automatic shutoff will alert you when your eggs are ready to eat. Plus, the appliance is compact in size and weighs just one pound, so it's easy to store (or even take with you on-the-go if you can't start your morning without an egg breakfast).