This $20 Egg Cooker Is a Game Changer in the Kitchen

Making breakfast at home day after day can easily become tiresome, but it doesn't have to if you add this handy and multifunctional egg cooker to your kitchen. The Dash Rapid 6-capacity Electric Egg Cooker is a shopper-loved appliance for all kinds of egg dishes, from your traditional hardboiled eggs to poached, scrambled, and even omelettes.
The electric egg cooker comes with separate boiling, poaching, and omelette trays, as well as a measuring cup to make sure you use the right amount water for every dish. Simply select which function you'd like to use, set the timer, and a buzzer and automatic shutoff will alert you when your eggs are ready to eat. Plus, the appliance is compact in size and weighs just one pound, so it's easy to store (or even take with you on-the-go if you can't start your morning without an egg breakfast).
Keep reading for more on why shoppers love this egg cooker.
To buy: Dash Rapid 6-capacity Electric Egg Cooker, amazon.com, $20
It's clear that Amazon shoppers love this egg cooker, as evidenced by its 27,000 five-star reviews. "It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omelettes with minimal clean-up required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast," one reviewer wrote about the egg cooker's versatility.
Another shopper emphasized just how easy this appliance is to use. "It's convenient, compact and time saving; this kitchen gadget is a game changer! I was hesitant but after reading all the reviews I was ready to try it and I am glad I did. Prep takes 30-45 seconds to fill the appropriate water level, poke the eggs and place in tray."
