Travel Style Just Got an Upgrade With This Shopper-Favorite Sweatsuit From Amazon
Traveling can be stressful, even for the most experienced of us. But no matter what goes wrong, there is truly nothing worse than being stuck in an uncomfortable outfit when they do. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an outfit from Daily Ritual that checks all the boxes to truly travel in comfort — not to mention style. You truly can have it all without looking like you just rolled out of bed, even if that's what you have to do to make an early flight.
With nearly 2,500 five-star ratings between them, Daily Ritual's crewneck sweatshirt and matching joggers set aren't your standard sweatsuit. Made out of a super soft blend of terry cotton and modal, customers rave about how soft their texture is. "I've washed and worn this a couple of times. It was soft when it arrived and got even softer. So soft! Soft soft soft. I am constantly aware of how cozy I feel," one shopper even said, who recommends sizing up if you don't want too slim of a fit on the arms.
While the feel is a large reason so many shoppers adore the sweatshirt, what really steals the show is the cut, with its two side slits that make it easy to layer and style. "The fit is incredibly flattering and the side slit allows you to skip the hassle of 'what do I do with the bottom of my sweatshirt?'" another shopper commented. "No more constant french-tuck adjustments or a chilly abdomen from cropped sweatshirts. The slit doesn't go so high as to show any skin, but allows the top to fall more easily at your sides."
The joggers, like the sweatshirt, come in 12 colors and sizes XS to XXL. Featuring an elastic waistband with a drawstring and a silhouette that's fitted through the hip and thigh and tapered at the ankle, the sweatpants feel like an elevated version of your favorite pajamas, shoppers say. Many comment that the fit is just like they expected, and even more are pleased with the fact that the pants have pockets, a travel day must.
With both pieces starting at $30, you can get an affordable outfit in one fell swoop that's perfect for hopping between connecting flights and taking long road trip. And if you stock up on a few colors, you'll never have to wear hard pants on a plane ever again.