Olive green leather small tote bag
This Convertible Tote Is a Must-have for Your Next Trip
It's just as functional as it is stylish.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Dagne Dover is well-known for its stylish and functional travel bags and accessories that will keep up with you no matter what kind of traveler you are, whether you're boarding a flight or packing up your car for a road trip. From neoprene duffels to compact cosmetic cases, the brand has long been a customer-loved source durable yet on-trend pieces. And now, Dagne Dover is back with a new launch that's just as travel-ready as it is stylish.
The Tokyo Turnlock Tote is made from genuine pebbled leather, and what makes it stand out is the turnlock design on its straps, which allow you to adjust the bag to however you prefer to carry it. The bag is available now in olive green and neon orange, offering both neutral and bold options. Whether you take this bag on daily errands or on your next trip, we're sure it will be a stylish and helpful travel companion.
In addition to the ultra-convenient convertible straps, which can be adjusted from a 5.75-inch drop to a 15.25-inch drop, the interior of the bag also includes several helpful features that make it ideal for travel. It includes a neoprene water bottle holder, five more interior pockets, one exterior pocket, and a key leash. As with all of Dagne Dover's bags, this tote allows you keep all your essentials secure yet still within easy reach, from your phone to your wallet to your passport.
Credit: Courtesy of Dagne Dover
To buy: Tokyo Turnlock Tote, dagnedover.com, $325
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.