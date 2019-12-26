This Top-rated Duffel Bag Is Over 20% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Dagne Dover

If you're looking for a sleek everyday bag with enough space for all of your belongings, or a convenient carry-on that has plenty of organizational pockets, this duffel from Dagne Dover should do the trick. Even better, it's on sale for over 20 percent off right now.

Related: More travel bags

Dagne Dover is currently having a sale on all seasonal items, including customer-favorite products in limited-edition colors. The Landon Carryall is a versatile duffel bag that's perfect for commuting and day trips. It comes in five sizes, but the brand touts the Medium Landon Carryall as the perfect "office-to-gym" bag. The sale includes the bag in Siren and Sage hues.

Image zoom Courtesy of Dagne Dover

To buy: dagnedover.com, $119 (originally $155)

Inside, you can comfortably fit a change of clothes and shoes, a 13-inch laptop, a water bottle, and other daily essentials. There's a laptop sleeve, shoe bag, large interior zipper pocket, two interior air-mesh pockets, and an air-mesh zip-top pouch to keep things organized. Plus, an external phone and ID pocket keeps your belongings secure, yet within reach.

Image zoom Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Customers love the Landon Carryall for its versatility, from travel to everyday use. One shopper called it "my new favorite everything bag."

Another shopper praised how convenient the duffel is for travel. "[I] bought [it] as a primarily travel bag — it easily holds my purse, laptop, snacks, jacket, book, water bottle, and more, and fits neatly under the airplane seat. The straps are comfortable and the trolley sleeve makes things so easy."

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.