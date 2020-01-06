This Sleek, Water-resistant Laptop Sleeve Is Perfect for Business Travel

By Madeline Diamond
January 06, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.
Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Whether you're traveling for business or working on the go, a protective laptop case is an absolute essential. 

The Laptop Sleeve from cult-favorite travel bag brand Dagne Dover is a must-have if you're tired of lugging your devices around without secure or convenient storage. Based on the size of your laptop, you can choose from 12-inch, 13-inch, and 15-inch sizes. The bag is also available in nine colors, so no matter your laptop size or color preference, you can find a version of this sleeve that fits your style. 

Courtesy of Dagne Dover

To buy: dagnedover.com, $90

This convertible laptop bag can be used as a traditional sleeve, which can easily fit inside another bag. You can also use the detachable strap to make it into a crossbody bag for on-the-go use. It's is made from the brand's signature neoprene material, which is water-resistant, so rainy days or coffee spills are no match for this bag. Inside, there's a mesh slip pocket that can accommodate a notebook or tablet. The sleeve itself includes padding that will protect your laptop from a fall.

Shoppers have raved about this laptop sleeve for its protection and convenience. "I bought this as a bag for just my laptop so I don’t have to drag around a backpack. It also doubles as a laptop sleeve inside my backpack and larger Dagne Dover bags. I really love this sleeve and can’t say enough good things about it," one reviewer wrote. 

