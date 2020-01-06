This Sleek, Water-resistant Laptop Sleeve Is Perfect for Business Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Whether you're traveling for business or working on the go, a protective laptop case is an absolute essential.

The Laptop Sleeve from cult-favorite travel bag brand Dagne Dover is a must-have if you're tired of lugging your devices around without secure or convenient storage. Based on the size of your laptop, you can choose from 12-inch, 13-inch, and 15-inch sizes. The bag is also available in nine colors, so no matter your laptop size or color preference, you can find a version of this sleeve that fits your style.



To buy: dagnedover.com, $90

This convertible laptop bag can be used as a traditional sleeve, which can easily fit inside another bag. You can also use the detachable strap to make it into a crossbody bag for on-the-go use. It's is made from the brand's signature neoprene material, which is water-resistant, so rainy days or coffee spills are no match for this bag. Inside, there's a mesh slip pocket that can accommodate a notebook or tablet. The sleeve itself includes padding that will protect your laptop from a fall.

Shoppers have raved about this laptop sleeve for its protection and convenience. "I bought this as a bag for just my laptop so I don’t have to drag around a backpack. It also doubles as a laptop sleeve inside my backpack and larger Dagne Dover bags. I really love this sleeve and can’t say enough good things about it," one reviewer wrote.

