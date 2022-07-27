Travelers Are Obsessed With This Weekender Bag That Has 'Much More Space' Than Carry-ons Suitcases

Traveling smarter starts with your luggage, which is why you always want to embark on your trip with a well-constructed and functional piece of baggage. If you're trying to eliminate bulk from your travel game, shoppers recommend ditching your traditional carry-on suitcase for the Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Duffle Bag, which is currently up to 34 percent off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

With this impressive markdown, you can get the popular duffel bag for just $134 in a stunning rust color during the massive summer sale event, which ends on July 31. In fact, it's one of the retailer's best-selling travel bags and has been flying off the shelves, so we suggest adding one to your cart ASAP before it sells out for good.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $134 (originally $200)

Created to be the ultimate travel companion on any length trip, the Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Duffle Bag easily stores all of your essentials within its waterproof, expandable, and convertible neoprene design, which is made from recycled polyester. Its 17-inch by 11-inch by 9-inch frame is equipped with plenty of organizational pockets and features, like a 15-inch padded laptop pouch, a stretchy key leash, and two interior pockets that can fit water bottles, umbrellas, and other gear. There's also a removable mesh pouch that can be used for tiny travel items and tech accessories and a laundry bag for dirty clothes that can also double as shoe holder.

On the outside, the top-zipping bag has a discreet pocket that offers the perfect spot for your phone, boarding pass, wallet, passport, earbuds, and other must-haves that you'll need when you're on the move. The Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Duffle Bag also has a trolley sleeve so it can securely ride on top of your luggage when you're navigating busy airports, train terminals, and other crowded areas.

If the duffel bag is the only luggage you're traveling with, you can comfortably tow it along with your choice of the removable adjustable crossbody strap, as well as the shoulder straps.

"I used this bag as a carry-on for my flight back home," one shopper explained, who admitted to using the duffel as a shopping basket when perusing the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. "I love that this bag is light but the zippers are chunky and solid."

Another travel enthusiast shared, "I was adamant that I [did] not have to check a bag so I bought this to use as my personal item… Overall, I love it so far and I feel like it will have much more space than what I need, which is a plus!" The reviewer even went as far as to say that it "makes traveling so much fun."

Chiming in, a Nordstrom customer added that the "beautiful" and "well-made bag" is "a great size for a long weekend [trip]," writing that they "I love that it has so many pockets inside." Following their review, another shopper dubbed it the "best carryall bag," and noted that it also makes an excellent pick for gym goers.

Consider this a sign to upgrade your travel gear. Take advantage of this amazing Anniversary Sale deal and get the Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Duffle Bag while it's discounted to $134 at Nordstrom.